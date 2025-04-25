NFL News and Rumors

NFL Draft 2025: Donald Trump Defends Shedeur Sanders

Dan Girolamo
President Donald Trump during the Division I Men's Wrestling Championship.

President Donald Trump took to social media to defend Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders after the quarterback did not get picked in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Donald Trump Defends Shedeur Sanders

Donald Trump on Truth Social.
Donald Trump’s Truth Social

Mel Kiper Jr. is not the only one questioning why Sanders fell out of the first round.

On his Truth Social page, Trump questioned why no team selected Sanders on Thursday night. Trump blamed the “stupid owners” for not taking a chance on Sanders and urged a team to pick him “immediately.”

“What is wrong with NFL owners, are they STUPID?” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. “Deion Sanders was a great college football player, and was even greater in the NFL. He’s also a very good coach, streetwise and smart! Therefore, Shedeur, his quarterback son, has PHENOMENAL GENES, and is all set for Greatness. He should be ‘picked’ IMMEDIATELY by a team that wants to WIN. Good luck Shedeur, and say hello to your wonderful father!”

Sanders was projected to be the second quarterback behind Miami’s Cam Ward, who went to the Tennessee Titans at pick No. 1.

Several quarterback-needy teams, including the Cleveland Browns, New York Giants, and New Orleans Saints, passed on Sanders with their top 10 picks.

Additionally, the Pittsburgh Steelers elected not to take Sanders with the No. 21 pick.

Besides Ward, only one other quarterback was taken in the first round. The New York Giants traded with the Houston Texans to move back into the first round to take Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart at No. 25.

Where Will Shedeur Sanders End Up?

It’s now a waiting game for Sanders, who enters Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft without a team.

Many of the teams who passed on Sanders in the first round could get another chance to take him with a second- or third-round pick.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport suggested the Las Vegas Raiders as a team that could take Sanders.

Vegas just signed Geno Smith to a two-year extension, which keeps him on the Raiders through 2027.

However, Smith is not viewed as a long-term solution. Smith, a quarterback who has had plenty of ups and downs in the NFL, could be the right mentor for Sanders to start his career.

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
