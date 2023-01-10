Donald Trump Given 95% Chance Of Avoiding Jail Time As Bookies Give Odds On Former US President

Donald Trump is still the focal point of American politics, even after two years after leaving office, and BetOnline have released plenty of odds surrounding him, including him to be jailed or not.

Democrats have been trying to get Trump out of the political landscape ever since he left office back in January 2021, and they’re even trying to go as far as getting him jailed. They’ve impeached him twice, had an unexpected raid on his home in Mar-a-Lago, and now they’ve forced the release of his tax returns – with no wrongdoing being proved as of yet.

He is reportedly facing four criminal charges relating to the Capitol riots back in 2021. Those four charges, recommended by the January. 6 committee are: Inciting, assisting, aiding or comforting an insurrection, obstruction of an official proceeding, conspiracy to defraud the United States and conspiracy to make a false statement.

If there is going to be a charge, "they want a trial to happen before the next election": While former Pres. Trump has denied any wrongdoing in the Jan. 6 attack, a former federal prosecutor says if criminal charges are brought they could come soon, @MacFarlaneNews reports. pic.twitter.com/ltkPc0KwwM — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) January 6, 2023

According to offshore American sportsbook, BetOnline, Donald Trump has a 95% chance of avoiding jail time with odds of -1500 to not be sentenced, and odds of +600 to be sentenced. However also do offer odds of -200 for Mr Trump to be indicted.

Donald Trump Sentenced to Jail Odds Play No -1500 Yes +600

They’re also offering odds on whether Donald and Melania Trump will get divorced. There’s been plenty of doubt from the media regarding the couples relationship over the years, however were seen together at the couples annual New Years eve bash at their home in Mar-a-Lago.

Donald/Melania to Divorce Odds Play No -2000 Yes +700

As well as the above, there’s also a market for Trump to take Foreign Citizenship, with Trump formerly having links to Russia, China, Saudi Arabia and other high-profile countries. Whilst it’s highly unlikely of trump taking foreign citizenship, you can bet on the odds that BetOnline give down below.

Trump to Take Foreign Citizenship Odds Play No -3000 Yes +900

Whether he’ll still be in politics by then or not, Trump has been determined to run for presidency again in 2024 ever since he left office back in 2021, and BetOnline have him at +600 to win the presidential election in 2024.

Odds to Win 2024 Presidential Election Odds Play Ron DeSantis +165 Joe Biden +250 Donald Trump Sr. +600 Kamala Harris +1400 Gavin Newsom +2000 Nikki Haley +3500 Mike Pence +3500

