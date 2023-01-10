News

Donald Trump Given 95% Chance Of Avoiding Jail Time As Bookies Give Odds On Former US President

Kyle Curran
Donald Trump Has 14% Chance of Facing Criminal Indictment After Latest J6 Committee Hearing
Donald Trump is still the focal point of American politics, even after two years after leaving office, and BetOnline have released plenty of odds surrounding him, including him to be jailed or not. 

Democrats have been trying to get Trump out of the political landscape ever since he left office back in January 2021, and they’re even trying to go as far as getting him jailed. They’ve impeached him twice, had an unexpected raid on his home in Mar-a-Lago, and now they’ve forced the release of his tax returns – with no wrongdoing being proved as of yet.

He is reportedly facing four criminal charges relating to the Capitol riots back in 2021. Those four charges, recommended by the January. 6 committee are: Inciting, assisting, aiding or comforting an insurrection, obstruction of an official proceeding, conspiracy to defraud the United States and conspiracy to make a false statement.

According to offshore American sportsbook, BetOnline, Donald Trump has a 95% chance of avoiding jail time with odds of  -1500 to not be sentenced, and odds of +600 to be sentenced. However also do offer odds of -200 for Mr Trump to be indicted.

Donald Trump Sentenced to Jail Odds
They’re also offering odds on whether Donald and Melania Trump will get divorced. There’s been plenty of doubt from the media regarding the couples relationship over the years, however were seen together at the couples annual New Years eve bash at their home in Mar-a-Lago.

Donald/Melania to Divorce Odds
As well as the above, there’s also a market for Trump to take Foreign Citizenship, with Trump formerly having links to Russia, China, Saudi Arabia and other high-profile countries. Whilst it’s highly unlikely of trump taking foreign citizenship, you can bet on the odds that BetOnline give down below.

Trump to Take Foreign Citizenship Odds
Whether he’ll still be in politics by then or not, Trump has been determined to run for presidency again in 2024 ever since he left office back in 2021, and BetOnline have him at +600 to win the presidential election in 2024.

Odds to Win 2024 Presidential Election
Ron DeSantis +165 betonline
Joe Biden +250 betonline
Donald Trump Sr. +600 betonline
Kamala Harris +1400 betonline
Gavin Newsom +2000 betonline
Nikki Haley +3500 betonline
Mike Pence +3500 betonline

 

News Updates
Kyle Curran

Kyle Curran specialises in football (soccer), darts, combat sports, basketball and American football and has worked with numerous sports and gambling websites including Sportslens, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community. He also writes news, betting tips and SEO content. He can regularly be found providing live football (soccer) commentary on Flashscore. And previously read news bulletins on local radio stations up and down the UK, courtesy of DerbyshireMediaCompany. He also formerly covered Premier League and EFL matches as an accredited journalist and editor for Prost International.
