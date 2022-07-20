Donald Trump Predicts PGA Tour, LIV Golf Merger; Tells Golfers to Cash In

Former United States President Donald Trump called on the world’s best golfers to break away from the PGA Tour to join the LIV Golf Invitation series this week. Trump is predicting an eventual merger between the rival golf leagues and telling loyal PGA Tour players to “take the money now” before it happens. Below, we’ll go over Donald Trump’s prediction of a PGA Tour merger and his involvement with LIV Golf, which may have motivated his comments.

Trump Urges Loyal PGA Tour Players to Defer to LIV Golf

Trump has been vocal about his feelings on the PGA Tour ever since LIV Golf burst onto the scene.

Now, the former US President is calling out PGA golfers about their future with the PGA Tour. Trump is predicting that golfers who remain loyal to the PGA Tour will end up paying a price and lose out on potential dollars in the event of a merger. Instead of waiting, Trump is urging players to opt out and get paid right away.

With Phil Mickelson’s LIV Golf contract reportedly in the range of $200 million, LIV Golf has been able to attract some of the PGA Tour’s top talent, including 2022 British Open winner and world No. 2 golfer Cameron Smith.

The Saudi-backed LIV Golf has signed some big names, including Bryson DeChampeau, Dustin Johnson, and Patrick Reed.

Read what Trump had to say on Truth Social below.

“If you don’t take the money now, you will get nothing after the merger takes place, and only say how smart the original signees were.”

Trump Predicts LIV and PGA Tour Merger

On his social media platform, Trump predicted an eventual merger between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour.

Trump believes that if players don’t “take the money now” they will end up getting nothing in the deal.

“All of those golfers that remain ‘loyal’ to the very disloyal PGA, in all of its different forms, will pay a big price when the inevitable MERGER with LIV comes, and you get nothing but a big ‘thank you’ from PGA officials who are making Millions of Dollars a year,” Trump wrote on Truth Social Monday.

Trump to Host Third LIV Golf Tournament at Trump National Golf Club

Trump has shown his discontent with the PGA Tour ever since losing his only chance to host one of golf’s four major championships.

The PGA of America moved the 2022 PGA Championship out of his club following the January 6th, 2021 insurrection of the US Capitol.

Since then, Trump has decided to join forces with LIV Golf instead.

Now, the third LIV golf tournament will be hosted at Trump National Golf Bedminster course in New Jersey between July 29-31.