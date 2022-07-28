Donald Trump to Play with Son at LIV Golf Bedminster Pro-Am

Former US President Donald Trump and his son, Eric, will play at the LIV Golf Pro-Am event this week.

Trump and his son will play alongside Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau in the pro-am group, which will be played without spectators.

The LIV Golf tournament will be played at the Trump Bedminster Golf Course, one of the many high-end golf courses owned by Trump throughout the world. Trump Bedminster was supposed to be the site of the 2022 PGA Championship but the PGA decided to move the event to Southern Hills in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Donald Trump isn’t the only celebrity participating in the LIV Golf Pro-Am this week. Charles Barkley will also be playing at Trump Bedminster, along with former NFL linebacker Brian Urlacher and Olympic gold medalist Caitlyn Jenner.

Trump Believes LIV Golf Is An ‘Incredible Investment’ for Saudi Arabia

The former US President found himself in the news leading up to the tournament at his golf course.

In a recent interview with the Wall Street Journal, Trump also spoke on the positive impact that LIV Golf will have on Saudi Arabia’s reputation as a nation.

“I think LIV has been a great thing for Saudi Arabia, for the image of Saudi Arabia,’’ Trump said. “I think it’s going to be an incredible investment from that standpoint, and that’s more valuable than lots of other things because you can’t buy that – even with billions of dollars.’’

Last week, Trump predicted a merger between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour, telling players to get their money now before PGA officials leave them with nothing.

The former US President might have a point.

This week’s LIV Golf Invitational Series tournament will feature a $25 million purse, which is 297% more than this week’s PGA Tour event, the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

To put this in perspective, the PLAYERS Championship had the biggest PGA Tour purse in 2022 at $20 million.

Every LIV Golf Tournament offers a $25 million purse, including $20 million for the individual component of the competition and another $5 million allocated for the team competition.

Does LIV Golf Have More To Offer Players Than The PGA Tour?

Greg Norman, the CEO of LIV Golf, has lured players away from the PGA Tour by offering guaranteed contracts, big-money purses, and a reduced playing schedule. With 54-hole tournaments and competitive team play, LIV Golf tournaments also offer a new and exciting way for fans to engage with the game.

To join LIV Golf, several players on the roster either resigned their PGA Tour membership or found themselves suspended for playing the Saudi-backed league. The LIV Golf roster includes Johnson, DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, Sergio Garcia, and other former top PGA Tour golfers.

LIV Golf will close out its season at another Trump-owned golf course, Trump National Doral Miami, which features 2,400 acres of land dedicated to championship golf courses.