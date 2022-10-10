Doug Pederson Keeps The Faith In Jags and Trevor Lawrence

It was another poor performance from the Jacksonville Jaguars, and quarterback Trevor Lawrence didn’t exactly bounce back from his five-turnover display against the Philadelphia Eagles last weekend.

Instead of getting back on track against the Houston Texans, Lawrence threw two more interceptions and the Jaguars scored zero touchdowns in an underwhelming 13-6 loss.

When you factor in that Trevor Lawrence could have *walked* for a first down and a touchdown likely puts a lid on the Texans today… it's probably the worst throw of his career. pic.twitter.com/bMK8qffHrh — Big Cat Country (@BigCatCountry) October 9, 2022

The Jags offense were frustrated once again, and it was an embarrassing effort from them. They had a total of 422 yards Sunday, but nowhere near enough points to show for it.

After the game, Jags coach Doug Pederson said he still has full faith in Lawrence as the team’s offensive leader.

“I think that we as a staff have to figure out a way to kind of get him settled into the game, number one,” Pederson said. “Then, obviously, Trevor has to, obviously, make sure that he is in a good spot. The thing is he sees everything. He sees the field well. We just have to continue to keep throwing and keep putting him in situations like that.

“He is going to get better. He will get better. I’m not worried about that at all. We have a lot of faith and trust in him, and he can definitely do the job. We’ve seen it this season. We just have to keep working on him.”