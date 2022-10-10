NFL News and Rumors

Doug Pederson Keeps The Faith In Jags and Trevor Lawrence

Author image
Kyle Curran
Twitter
2 min read
Trev Lawrence
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

It was another poor performance from the Jacksonville Jaguars, and quarterback Trevor Lawrence didn’t exactly bounce back from his five-turnover display against the Philadelphia Eagles last weekend. 

Instead of getting back on track against the Houston Texans, Lawrence threw two more interceptions and the Jaguars scored zero touchdowns in an underwhelming 13-6 loss.

The Jags offense were frustrated once again, and it was an embarrassing effort from them. They had a total of 422 yards Sunday, but nowhere near enough points to show for it.

After the game, Jags coach Doug Pederson said he still has full faith in Lawrence as the team’s offensive leader.

“I think that we as a staff have to figure out a way to kind of get him settled into the game, number one,” Pederson said. “Then, obviously, Trevor has to, obviously, make sure that he is in a good spot. The thing is he sees everything. He sees the field well. We just have to continue to keep throwing and keep putting him in situations like that.

“He is going to get better. He will get better. I’m not worried about that at all. We have a lot of faith and trust in him, and he can definitely do the job. We’ve seen it this season. We just have to keep working on him.”

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image
Twitter

Kyle Curran

3rd Year Journalism Student. Sports Writer @ Finixo.
View All Posts By Kyle Curran

Kyle Curran

Twitter
3rd Year Journalism Student. Sports Writer @ Finixo.
View All Posts By Kyle Curran

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles Still The Only Undefeated Team In the NFL

Author image Kyle Curran  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
Marc Williams
Baltimore Ravens Safety Marcus Williams Set To Be Out For Some Time
Author image Kyle Curran  •  3h
NFL News and Rumors
Broncos
WATCH : Broncos Fans Embarrassed To Even Watch Overtime
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Oct 7 2022
NFL News and Rumors
Packers
NFL London: Green Bay Packers vs New York Giants Best Bets & Player Prop Picks
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Oct 6 2022
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Preseason-Oakland Raiders at Seattle Seahawks
Top Five Performers From Week Four Of The 2022 NFL Season
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 5 2022
NFL News and Rumors
Are NFL Teams Underreporting Concussions in 2022
Were NFL Teams Underreporting Concussions Prior To Tagovailoa’s Injury?
Author image Nick Raffoul  •  Oct 5 2022
NFL News and Rumors
Watson
Packers Rookie Christian Watson Likened to Devante Adams by MVP Aaron Rodgers
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  19h
More News
Arrow to top