Golf News and Rumors

DP World Tour Championship 2023: Odds, Expert Golf Picks & Predictions

Author image
Gia Nguyen
Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
DP World Tour Championship 2023: Odds, Expert Golf Picks & Predictions

The 11-month-long DP World Tour is coming to an end this weekend. The field heads to Dubai for the 2023 DP World Tour Championship, which is set to tee off late at night on Wednesday. Find the 2023 DP World Tour Championship odds, along with predictions, picks, and the best bets from our golf experts.

After an exciting 2023 season, the DP World Tour Championship returns to Jumeirah Golf Estates for the DP World Tour Championship. The field is stacked as some of the world’s best golfers are competing in Dubai this weekend, including Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Matt Fitzpatrick, Viktor Hovland, Tommy Fleetwood, and more.

Despite already securing the Race to Dubai crown, McIlroy leads the field with +450 odds to win the DP World Tour Championship. He’s closely followed by Jon Rahm at +550, Viktor Hovland at +650, Matt Fitzpatrick at +1500, and Tommy Fleetwood at +1500.

The Best Golf Betting Sites for DP World Tour Championship 2023

$1000 Welcome Bonus For Sports
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
100% Up To $500 Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
100% Sign Up Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now
$750 Sports Betting Offer
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer

Up to $2,500 deposit match
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now
50% deposit match up to $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now
200% Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now

How to Watch the DP World Tour Championship 2023

  • 🏌DP World Tour Event: DP World Tour Championship 2023
  • 📅 Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
  • 🏆 DP World Tour Championship 2022 Winner: Jon Rahm
  • 🕙 Tee Times Start: 11:30 p.m. ET
  • 💰 DP World Tour Championship Purse: $10,000,000
  • 📺 TV Channel: Golf Channel | Peacock
  • Golf Course: Jumeirah Golf Estates | Dubai, UAE
  • 🎲 DP World Tour Championship Odds: Rory McIlroy +450 | Jon Rahm +550 | Viktor Hovland +650 | Matt Fitzpatrick +1500 | Tommy Fleetwood +1500

DP World Tour Championship 2023 Odds

The 2023 golf season is coming to an end. Both the PGA Tour and DP World Tour seasons will culminate this weekend. There’s a lot of the line in Dubai, as the top 50 players from the Race to Dubai standings look to take on the Jumeirah Golf Estates.

The field will feature some of golf’s best talents like McIlroy, Rahm, Hovland, and more. Not only is a $10 million purse on the line but the top 10 players in the Race to Dubai standings, if not already exempt, will receive PGA Tour status in 2024.

McIlroy opens at the DP World Tour Championship favorite at +450 odds. The top five round out with Jon Rahm (+550), Hovland (+650), Fitzpatrick (+1500) and Fleetwood (+1500).

Check out the complete DP World Tour Championship 2023 odds from BetOnline below.

Golfers DP World Tour Championship Odds
Rory McIlroy +450
Jon Rahm +550
Viktor Hovland +650
Matt Fitzpatrick +1500
Tommy Fleetwood +1500
Tyrrell Hatton +1500
Min Woo Lee +2000
Tom Kim +2500
Nicolai Hojgaard +2500
Adrian Meronk +2800
Thorbjorn Olesen +3300
Shane Lowry +3500
Ramus Hojgaard +4000
Ryan Fox +4000
Vincent Norrman +4000
Jordan Smith +6000
Sepp Straka +6000
Robert MacIntyre +7500
Alexander Bjork +8000
Lucas Herbert +8000
Matt Wallace +8000
Ryo Hisatsune +8000
Yannik Paul +10000
Adrian Otaegui +12500
Ewen Ferguson +12500
Victor Perez +12500
Jorge Campillo +12500
Sami Valimaki +12500
Mattieu Pavon +12500
Joost Luiten +13500
Marcel Siem +15000

DP World Tour Championship 2023 Picks and Predictions

Check out our predictions and picks for the 2023 DP World Tour Championship:

Rory McIlroy (+450)

Rory McIlroy heads into Dubai as the odds-on favorite to win his third DP World Tour Championship title. He’s already secured his fifth Harry Vardon Trophy with an insurmountable lead in the Race to Dubai Rankings.

While he hasn’t played any competitive golf since the Ryder Cup, McIlroy plays well on this course. He’s won the DP World Tour Championship twice and will be the golfer to beat in the field. McIlroy will have no pressure on him since he’s already secured the Race to Dubai title for the fifth time but that doesn’t mean he won’t put together a great weekend of golf.

After recently resigning from the PGA Tour board, look for McIlroy to be more focused than ever this week.

Bet on Rory McIlroy (+450)

Jon Rahm (+550)

A win in Dubai would be a fairytale ending for Jon Rahm in 2023. It was a spectacular year for Rahm with the highlight coming at the 2023 Masters, where he earned his first career green jacket. He won four events this season and will be looking to add his fifth with the DP World Tour Championship.

Rahm has a chance to defend his title this weekend and become the first person in DP World Tour Championship history to win two in a row. Rahm’s game fits perfectly to the course which favors elite ball strikers and players that are good with their long irons. Look for Rahm to continue his success in Dubai.

Bet on Jon Rahm (+550)
Topics  
Golf News and Rumors
Author image
Linkedin

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Linkedin
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To Golf News and Rumors

Golf News and Rumors
How Much Does A Sea Island Country Club Membership Cost?

How Much Does A Sea Island Country Club Membership Cost?

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  17min
Golf News and Rumors
DP World Tour Championship 2023 Purse: Payouts Up 11% Since 2021; Winner’s Share Set At $3M
DP World Tour Championship 2023 Purse: Payouts Up 11% Since 2021; Winner’s Share Set At $3M
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  21min
Golf News and Rumors
RSM Classic 2023 Purse: Payouts Up 37% Since 2022; Winner’s Share Set At $1.5M
RSM Classic 2023 Purse: Payouts Up 37% Since 2022; Winner’s Share Set At $1.5M
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  26min
Golf News and Rumors
Camilo Villegas Net Worth, Career Earnings, PGA Tour Wins, & Wife
Camilo Villegas Net Worth, Career Earnings, PGA Tour Wins, & Wife
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  15h
Golf News and Rumors
Rory McIlroy Clinches DP World Tour Race To Dubai in 2023
Rory McIlroy Clinches DP World Tour Race To Dubai Championship in 2023
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  15h
Golf News and Rumors
Everything You Need To Know About The Netflix Cup: Date, Time, Teams, Format, & Rules
Everything You Need To Know About The Netflix Cup: Date, Time, Teams, Format, & Rules
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Nov 10 2023
Golf News and Rumors
Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2023 History, Past Winners & Results
Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2023 History, Past Winners & Results
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Nov 9 2023
More News
Arrow to top