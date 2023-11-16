The 11-month-long DP World Tour is coming to an end this weekend. The field heads to Dubai for the 2023 DP World Tour Championship, which is set to tee off late at night on Wednesday. Find the 2023 DP World Tour Championship odds, along with predictions, picks, and the best bets from our golf experts.

After an exciting 2023 season, the DP World Tour Championship returns to Jumeirah Golf Estates for the DP World Tour Championship. The field is stacked as some of the world’s best golfers are competing in Dubai this weekend, including Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Matt Fitzpatrick, Viktor Hovland, Tommy Fleetwood, and more.

Despite already securing the Race to Dubai crown, McIlroy leads the field with +450 odds to win the DP World Tour Championship. He’s closely followed by Jon Rahm at +550, Viktor Hovland at +650, Matt Fitzpatrick at +1500, and Tommy Fleetwood at +1500.

The Best Golf Betting Sites for DP World Tour Championship 2023

How to Watch the DP World Tour Championship 2023

🏌 DP World Tour Event: DP World Tour Championship 2023

DP World Tour Championship 2023 📅 Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 🏆 DP World Tour Championship 2022 Winner: Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm 🕙 Tee Times Start: 11:30 p.m. ET

11:30 p.m. ET 💰 DP World Tour Championship Purse: $10,000,000

$10,000,000 📺 TV Channel: Golf Channel | Peacock

Golf Channel | Peacock ⛳ Golf Course: Jumeirah Golf Estates | Dubai, UAE

Jumeirah Golf Estates | Dubai, UAE 🎲 DP World Tour Championship Odds: Rory McIlroy +450 | Jon Rahm +550 | Viktor Hovland +650 | Matt Fitzpatrick +1500 | Tommy Fleetwood +1500

DP World Tour Championship 2023 Odds

The 2023 golf season is coming to an end. Both the PGA Tour and DP World Tour seasons will culminate this weekend. There’s a lot of the line in Dubai, as the top 50 players from the Race to Dubai standings look to take on the Jumeirah Golf Estates.

The field will feature some of golf’s best talents like McIlroy, Rahm, Hovland, and more. Not only is a $10 million purse on the line but the top 10 players in the Race to Dubai standings, if not already exempt, will receive PGA Tour status in 2024.

McIlroy opens at the DP World Tour Championship favorite at +450 odds. The top five round out with Jon Rahm (+550), Hovland (+650), Fitzpatrick (+1500) and Fleetwood (+1500).

Check out the complete DP World Tour Championship 2023 odds from BetOnline below.

Golfers DP World Tour Championship Odds Rory McIlroy +450 Jon Rahm +550 Viktor Hovland +650 Matt Fitzpatrick +1500 Tommy Fleetwood +1500 Tyrrell Hatton +1500 Min Woo Lee +2000 Tom Kim +2500 Nicolai Hojgaard +2500 Adrian Meronk +2800 Thorbjorn Olesen +3300 Shane Lowry +3500 Ramus Hojgaard +4000 Ryan Fox +4000 Vincent Norrman +4000 Jordan Smith +6000 Sepp Straka +6000 Robert MacIntyre +7500 Alexander Bjork +8000 Lucas Herbert +8000 Matt Wallace +8000 Ryo Hisatsune +8000 Yannik Paul +10000 Adrian Otaegui +12500 Ewen Ferguson +12500 Victor Perez +12500 Jorge Campillo +12500 Sami Valimaki +12500 Mattieu Pavon +12500 Joost Luiten +13500 Marcel Siem +15000

DP World Tour Championship 2023 Picks and Predictions

Check out our predictions and picks for the 2023 DP World Tour Championship:

Rory McIlroy (+450)

Rory McIlroy heads into Dubai as the odds-on favorite to win his third DP World Tour Championship title. He’s already secured his fifth Harry Vardon Trophy with an insurmountable lead in the Race to Dubai Rankings.

While he hasn’t played any competitive golf since the Ryder Cup, McIlroy plays well on this course. He’s won the DP World Tour Championship twice and will be the golfer to beat in the field. McIlroy will have no pressure on him since he’s already secured the Race to Dubai title for the fifth time but that doesn’t mean he won’t put together a great weekend of golf.

After recently resigning from the PGA Tour board, look for McIlroy to be more focused than ever this week.

Jon Rahm (+550)

A win in Dubai would be a fairytale ending for Jon Rahm in 2023. It was a spectacular year for Rahm with the highlight coming at the 2023 Masters, where he earned his first career green jacket. He won four events this season and will be looking to add his fifth with the DP World Tour Championship.

Rahm has a chance to defend his title this weekend and become the first person in DP World Tour Championship history to win two in a row. Rahm’s game fits perfectly to the course which favors elite ball strikers and players that are good with their long irons. Look for Rahm to continue his success in Dubai.