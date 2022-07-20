Dr. Oz Election Chances at 47% in 2022 Pennsylvania Senate Race

Dr. Oz’s election chances are 47% ahead of the November 2022 United States Senate election in Pennsylvania.

The 2022 United States Senate elections for Pennsylvania will be held on November 8th, 2022, and will see a new Pennsylvania senator become elected. Republican surgeon and television star Mehmet Oz takes on Democratic lieutenant governor John Fetterman, in what is expected to be a highly competitive race for a key seat in the United States senate.

The open-Republican held seat is a key pick-up seat for Democrats, who saw gains made in Pennsylvania during the 2020 presidential election, with current President Joe Biden earning 50% of the vote, a tipping point in the defeat of former President Donald Trump.

The Republicans countered by placing well-known television personality Mehmet Oz in the race for this key Senate seat. Oz is a longtime New Jersey resident but registered to vote at his in-law’s address in Bryn Athyn, Pennsylvania for the 2020 elections. While Oz does hold a medical license in Pennsylvania, he is known to frequent his residence in Cliffside Park, New Jersey near New York City, a point that has come under contention during the talk show doctor’s election campaign.

While Dr. Oz is a well-known television personality, his show has been removed from a number of TV stations in Philadelphia, New York City, and Cleveland, with stations citing the FCC’s equal-time regulation for doing so. Nevertheless, the well-known author and surgeon have a leg up against a lesser-known politician in Fetterman, who has his hands full against a star candidate and populist Republican.

Dr. Oz Election Chances Sit at 47% Ahead of November Elections

Dr. Oz narrowly defeated his opponent David McCormick in the Republican primary back in May, with just a 0.1% difference in votes. With the margin of difference being too close to call, the election was subject to a mandatory statewide recount.

While waiting for the results to be tallied, former President Donald Trump is reported to have advised Oz to declare victory prematurely, which he did on May 27th. On June 3rd, McCormick conceded and Oz was declared the winner of the Pennsylvania Republican nomination, making him the first Muslin to be nominated by either major party for U.S. Senate.

Based on polling data compiled from last month, Fetterman holds a 6% lead over Oz, with 50% of the sample size reported to intend on voting Democrat this November. However, major polling anaylitics outlets suggest that Oz has a much closer chance than what current polling numbers indicate, with every major polling aggregator calling the race too close to call, while Inside Elections gave a slight lean to Oz and the Republicans in their prediction anaylsis back in April.

Pennsylvania Election Odds | 2022 U.S. Elections

John Fetterman is the -150 betting favorite to win the Pennsylvania Senate seat this November, while Mehmet Oz is a +110 betting underdog. Based on the current betting odds and implied probability, Dr. Oz has a 47% chance of winning the Pennsylvania Senate seat this fall.

For full betting odds of the 2022 Pennsylvania Senate election, check out the table below via BetOnline.

Pennsylvania

Senate Candidate Pennsylvania Senate

Election Odds John Fetterman (D) -150 Mehmet Oz (R) +110

Will Dr. Oz Win a Senate Seat in the 2022 U.S Elections?

While Dr. Oz is currently the betting underdog to win the Pennsylvania Senate seat this fall, the television talk show host, and retired cardiothoracic surgeon is a strong mix of both a populist political influencer and moderate Republican, which may prove to be a challenge to the progressive democrat Fetterman.

Dr. Oz has described himself as a ‘moderate Republican’ and told The National Review of Medicine in 2008 that he was ‘not socially conservative’ and stated that he didn’t believe in intruding laws against same-sex marriage, or laws that restrict women’s rights to terminate a pregnancy.

However, Oz has taken a more right-wing turn in recent years and was openly opposed to COVID-19 vaccine requirements and called for Chief Medical Advisor to the President, Dr. Anthony Facui, to be fired. Earlier this year, former President Donald Trump endorsed Dr. Oz’s campaign for Pennsylvania Senate, just days after being fired from the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition, an appointment which was given to him by Trump himself back in 2018.