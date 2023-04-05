Experts at DraftKings Sportsbook have revealed their picks, predictions, and best bets for the 2023 Masters. The three experts include DraftKings contributor Geoff Ulrich, Action Network’s Jason Sobel, and RotoWire’s Len Hochberg. Ulrich has his eye on Tony Finau (+2500), who is just inside the top 10 for best odds. Sobel and Hochberg are gravitating toward the top three with Jon Rahm (+1000) and Rory McIlroy (+750).

DraftKings Masters 2023 Expert Picks, Predictions, And Best Bets

Finau (+2500), Rahm (+1000), and McIlroy (+750) are three golfers that the DraftKings betting experts are picking to win the Masters. If either of the three were to win, it would mark their first green jacket.

Tony Finau To Win Masters (+2500)

Ulrich loves the guys from the 20-1 to 40-1 range, including Jason Day (+2800) and Max Homa (+3300). However, Ulrich is going with Finau, who has not missed a cut in his last 10 starts.

“Tony Finau, to me, has come into his own over the last 10 months,” Ulrich said. “We have seen some absolutely monster performances, and just because he’s been quiet to start the year, don’t discount the fact that this guy is just as talented as any of the top players in the world. I think Tony Finau shows it this week, and he gets his first major.”

Finau has already won three times since July 2022. The 33-year-old already owns three top-10 finishes at Augusta, so he will look to break through and finish in the top spot.

Jon Rahm To Win Masters (+1000)

As the defending champion, Scottie Scheffler is getting a lot of attention, and rightfully so. However, Rahm has dominated at the start of the 2023 PGA season. In nine starts, Rahm has made eight cuts with six top-25 finishes and three wins.

While speaking about Rahm, Sobel said, “He’s the best player in the world right now. I know Scottie Scheffler is the hottest player, but Rahm leads in strokes gained total this season, and he’s doing everything really, really well.”

Rahm has been on the doorstep at Augusta before, with four top-10 finishes in the last five years. The Spaniard is due for a green jacket.

Rory McIlroy To Win Masters (+750)

With all the drama from the LIV Tour, the PGA has looked to one man as their leader, Rory McIlroy. McIlroy capped off a memorable 2022 with an emphatic win at the Tour Championship to secure the FedEx Cup.

McIlroy has not won a major since 2014. The Irishman is still searching for his first win at Augusta to complete the career Grand Slam. Hochberg believes this is the year that McIlroy completes his journey.

“What are we going to talk about next year after Rory McIlroy wins the Master this year and completes the career Grand Slam,” Hochberg said.

Golf Betting Guides 2023