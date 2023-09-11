DraftKings Sportsbook has been one of the fastest-growing sports betting apps in the U.S.. Still, the company may want to revisit its promotional strategy after a critical blunder on Monday.

The sportsbook offered a special ‘Never Forget’ parlay boost exclusively for 9/11, but sports fans weren’t impressed with the promotional offer.

The ‘Never Forget’ parlay involved three New York-based teams to win on September 11th, 2023. The pre-made parlay bet slip had the NY Mets, NY Yankees, and NY Jets winning on the moneyline at +651 odds.

Over 1,000 members reportedly made the bet before it was removed from the app.

After receiving backlash on social media platform X, the DraftKings PR team tried to remedy the situation by offering an apology.

Draft Kings really had a “Never Forget” 9/11 parlay today. Fire your entire marketing team, guys. They’re imbeciles. pic.twitter.com/X2lErzsJIb — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 11, 2023

DraftKings Issues Apology For 9/11 Parlay Bet

Following the reaction, DraftKings was forced to apologize for the offering.

“We sincerely apologize for the featured parlay that was shared briefly in commemoration of 9/11,” DraftKings News posted on it’s X account. “We respect the significance of this day for our country and especially for the families of those who were directly affected.”

We sincerely apologize for the featured parlay that was shared briefly in commemoration of 9/11. We respect the significance of this day for our country and especially for the families of those who were directly affected. — DraftKings News (@DraftKingsNews) September 11, 2023

Several sports fans were appalled by the parlay bet and asked the sportsbook to make up for it by offering bonus funds as compensation. However, the sportsbook has done nothing to rectify the error in judgment.

My son hasn’t stopped crying since this was on the app, I think everyone should get a $9.11 free bet on a day like this, the mental anguish we have suffered is already bad and now I can’t even gamble without such a tragedy thrown into our faces pic.twitter.com/yg8LEx3xKm — Joe Barnes (@TheJosephBarnes) September 11, 2023

DraftKings Stock Drops 3% After 9/11 Parlay Backlash

With the NFL season officially under way, the DraftKings stock had been on the rise, gaining more than 8.5 percent over the past five days, according to Yahoo Finance.

However, investors reacted negatively to the 9/11 parlay, causing the stock to drop nearly 3 percent compared to it’s daily highs.

DraftKings opened at $32.12 and topped out $32.65 before plunging shortly after open.

The stock is currently trading at $31.74, representing a decline of 2.72 percent.

