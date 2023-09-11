News

DraftKings Never Forget Parlay: Sports Betting Stock Drops 3% On 9/11 Bet

Author image
Gia Nguyen
Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
DraftKings Never Forget Parlay: Sports Betting Stock Drops 3% On 9/11 Bet

DraftKings Sportsbook has been one of the fastest-growing sports betting apps in the U.S.. Still, the company may want to revisit its promotional strategy after a critical blunder on Monday.

The sportsbook offered a special ‘Never Forget’ parlay boost exclusively for 9/11, but sports fans weren’t impressed with the promotional offer.

The ‘Never Forget’ parlay involved three New York-based teams to win on September 11th, 2023. The pre-made parlay bet slip had the NY Mets, NY Yankees, and NY Jets winning on the moneyline at +651 odds.

Over 1,000 members reportedly made the bet before it was removed from the app.

After receiving backlash on social media platform X, the DraftKings PR team tried to remedy the situation by offering an apology.

DraftKings Issues Apology For 9/11 Parlay Bet

Following the reaction, DraftKings was forced to apologize for the offering.

“We sincerely apologize for the featured parlay that was shared briefly in commemoration of 9/11,” DraftKings News posted on it’s X account. “We respect the significance of this day for our country and especially for the families of those who were directly affected.”

Several sports fans were appalled by the parlay bet and asked the sportsbook to make up for it by offering bonus funds as compensation. However, the sportsbook has done nothing to rectify the error in judgment.

DraftKings Stock Drops 3% After 9/11 Parlay Backlash

With the NFL season officially under way, the DraftKings stock had been on the rise, gaining more than 8.5 percent over the past five days, according to Yahoo Finance.

However, investors reacted negatively to the 9/11 parlay, causing the stock to drop nearly 3 percent compared to it’s daily highs.

DraftKings opened at $32.12 and topped out $32.65 before plunging shortly after open.

The stock is currently trading at $31.74, representing a decline of 2.72 percent.

Comprehensive Betting Guides 2023

 

Topics  
News
Author image
Linkedin

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Linkedin
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To News

News
ESPN Mina Kimes

Mina Kimes Signs Contract Extension With ESPN

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Sep 6 2023
News
Aryna Sabalenka
Three elite tennis matches on Labour Day Monday
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 5 2023
News
Jimmy Buffett
Legendary Musician Jimmy Buffett Honored By His Favorite Teams: New Orleans Saints, Chicago Cubs, And Miami Heat
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Sep 2 2023
News
Nebraska volleyball
Nebraska Women’s Volleyball Sets World Record For Attendance
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Aug 31 2023
News
Syndication: Palm Beach Post
Colts Reportedly Wanted Jaylen Waddle in Possible Jonathan Taylor Package
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Aug 30 2023
News
Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt
Kareem Hunt Still Waiting for Right Opportunity
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Aug 30 2023
News
FS1 Undisputed Skip Bayless
Watch: Skip Bayless Can’t Get A Word In On Undisputed
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Aug 28 2023
More News
Arrow to top