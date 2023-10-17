At 7-0, the Michigan Wolverines are establishing a Big Ten standard for offensive and defensive efficiency.

The No. 2 Wolverines possess the top-ranked scoring defense, allowing 6.71 points per game, and the No. 10 scoring offense, registering 39.43 points per outing.

Entering Saturday’s prime-time matchup against the struggling in-state rival Michigan State Spartans, the two-time conference champions appear to be legitimate national title contenders.

Michigan State, meanwhile, has dropped four straight, including last Saturday’s fourth-quarter collapse. With its former coach emersed in legal problems and 2024 recruits de-committing daily, the Spartans’ program remains in chaos. They opened Monday as 24.5-point underdogs to the Wolverines, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under is 48 points.

QB JJ McCarthy Claims Big 10 Offensive of Week Honor

One of the likely reasons for the points betting discrepancy was J.J. McCarthy.

Michigan’s quarterback keeps making efficiency sexy.

Seventeen passes? That’s how many attempts the Big Ten offensive player of the week unleashed during last Saturday’s 52-7 victory over visiting Indiana. Seventeen. In 2023 under coach Jim Harbaugh.

Seventeen passes were generally the number ex-QB Rick Leach was granted under coach Bo Schembechler in the mid-1970s.

But in the modern age, McCarthy earned a conference award for going 14-for-17 for 222 yards and three touchdowns. Each TD toss went to a different receiver, AJ Barner, Colston Loveland, and Semaj Morgan.

Efficient.

Rick Leach, he of Michigan 🐐🐐🐐🐐 quarterback status pic.twitter.com/CEVtwG67mc — Daniel Jackett (@daniel_jackett) October 16, 2023

Michigan’s Best All-Time QB? Rick Leach or McCarthy?

Taking advantage of his attempts and protection from an experienced offensive line, McCarthy averaged a season-high 13.1 yards per pass attempt.

“I feel like I stand corrected from what I’ve been saying the last several months, which is I think J.J. is a once-in-a-generation quarterback,” Harbaugh said, as reported by On3.com. “J.J. has shown to be on path to be the best quarterback in Michigan history.

“The statistics I’m sure speak to that.”

On 213 drives, McCarthy has guided the Wolverines on scoring drives 61 percent of his series, 96 touchdowns and 34 field goals.

“So, it’s really remarkable,” Harbaugh said. “There’s no stat that demonstrates the quality of quarterback play more than that statistic, in my mind.”

A dual-threat lefty QB, Leach led the Wolverines to three consecutive Rose Bowl appearances before electing a career in professional baseball over football.

Most rate Leach as the best all-time quarterback.

By the time McCarthy moves on to the NFL, possibly at the end of this season, his sexy efficiency could generate more Michigan love.

