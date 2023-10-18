Meeting at midfield of Hard Rock Stadium, two Alabama boys, Tua Tagovailoa met with rookie Bryce Young.

They embraced for several seconds in the moments following the Miami Dolphins’ 42-21 rout of the visiting Carolina Panthers.

Tagovailoa, the surging Dolphins quarterback and the current odds-on favorite to capture the NFL MVP award, whispered words of encouragement to the Panthers’ struggling rookie QB.

What elements of wisdom did Tagovailoa replay to Young?

Tua Tagovailoa said in postgame convo with Bryce Young he shared what he would want someone to tell him as a rookie. A part of it, Tua said, is to block out media/naysayers + grow through your struggles, run your own race. Tua lived it, came thru better.pic.twitter.com/RD974eLN68 — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) October 15, 2023

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Plays With Panthers Defense

The opening of Sunday’s matchup went against the script.

With six seconds remaining in the first quarter, Young hit Adam Thielen for an 8-yard touchdown toss, extending the Panthers’ advantage to 14-0.

Less than four minutes into the second quarter, however, Tagovailoa started his surge. Five unanswered TD drives later, the heavily favored Dolphins were in control, 35-14.

During the scoring spree, Tagovailoa also seized command of betting favorite to become league MVP at +350, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes was second at +450 and Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen was next at +700.

Despite the slow start against the Panthers, Tagovailoa finished 21 of 31 for 262 yards and three TDs. For the season, he has compiled an NFL-best 1,876 passing yards.

Young, who started quickly, failed to generate any more scoring drives over the final 45-plus minutes. Hassled in the pocket consistently, Young suffered four sacks. He went 23 of 38 for 217 yards and one TD, but failed to spark the Panthers’ offense after its early success.

What did Tagovailoa say to Young at midfield Sunday?

Elder Tagovailoa Playing Mentor To Bryce Young

Tagovailoa was the reason Young elected to attend Alabama. Young reportedly was set to commit to Southern Cal, but witnessed how Tagovailoa controlled the Crimson Tide’s offense and changed his mind.

Tagovailoa played at Alabama from 2017-19, while Young was with the program from 2020-2022, earning the Heisman Trophy as a sophomore.

The two share a ‘Bama bond.

What did Tagovailoa say to Young following their first professional clash?

“The conversation that I felt like if I was on the other side of the ball I would want someone to tell me,” Tagovailoa said, as reported by ABC News. “I think he’s doing a tremendous job. There’s going to be times where you’re going to make mistakes because you’re a rookie, and there’s things that when he plays the next game that he wish he knew this game. And he’ll continue to grow from that, and I just told him to keep the press, the naysayers, all the people — that’s just external factors, they’re going to say what they’re going to say. But you continue to believe in yourself, you continue to do the right things, you’re going to go far.”

In defeat, Young appreciated the moment.

“I have a ton of respect for Tua,” Young said. “Great player, great person. There were things said between us that I’ll keep between us, but … it was definitely great to be able (to) talk and he definitely did give some words of wisdom and, again, stuff I’ll hold onto.”

NFL Betting Guides 2023