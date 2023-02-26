The long anticipated boxing match between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury is finally here, and there are some big names that are hitting the sports books and placing sizable wagers on their respective fighters.

Drake and Tyson Fury Make Opposing Bets On Jake Paul Fight

A couple of the more notable bets have come from rapper Drake, and Fury’s own brother Tyson. On Saturday, Drake took to his Instagram account to post a picture of his wager ticket. He is apparently riding with Paul, and likes him to win handily, putting $400,000 down on the former YouTuber winning by knockout. The odds that Drake was able to secure were 3.6-to-1, meaning that he will receive a payout of $1,440,000 should his prediction come true.

Drake is all in on Jake Paul knocking out Tommy Fury tomorrow 👀 (via IG: champagnepapi) pic.twitter.com/awNdNbmNqX — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) February 26, 2023

Tommy Fury’s half-brother, and the more famous and far-more accomplished of the two, Tyson, has placed his own bet. In an interview with iFL TV, Tyson claimed to have put down £100,000 on his family member. He said that he has Tommy winning inside the distance, and got his odds at 3-to-1.

“So that’s tax-free, 300k. That’s not bad, is it?” Fury said.

Tyson seems to be in the minority when it comes to betting on his brother Tommy. As of Saturday morning, 61 percent of the bets and 58 percent of the money has been put on Jake Paul, as he has come the clear favorite. Both fighters opened at even -115 odds, but the public has shifted Fury’s underdog status down to +130. The flurry of bets on Paul have turned him into a -140 favorite.

Fighter Odds Play Jake Paul -140 Tommy Fury +130

Both fighters are undefeated in the limited action in their careers, but something has got to give on Sunday. All eyes from the fighting world will be on Saudi Arabia where the bout will be held, and some of the biggest names in the sport will be in attendance. One of the more notable faces will be that of Mike Tyson, who has apparently become close with Paul over the years, and will be on his side when the battle begins.

Despite not ever having seen Fury box, Tyson thinks that Paul will end up being victorious. “Paul is getting better and better as he fights,” Tyson said. “And I don’t know if they brought him over here to lose – we’re going to find out.”