Drake Backs Arsenal And Barcelona On Sunday In Six Figure Bet

Drake has posted a six figure bet he has put on this weekends football, with the artist backing Arsenal and Barcelona this weekend in a double which he shared on Instagram to his 122 million fans.

Drake became the first ever artist to surpass 50 billion streams on Spotify earlier this week, and Barcelona’s sponsor announced this week that they would honour the artist’s achievement by producing a limited edition kit with Drake’s OVO owl logo in place of the sponsor for this weekend’s El Classico.

How it started 🔙 How it's going 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/KwLh1vOEmQ — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 15, 2022

The Canadian Rapper is notorious for sharing his outlandish bets on social media, with the stakes often being close to the seven figure mark.

A bet with such a high stake was bound to attract attention, and the post has already accumulated half a million likes on Instagram after just 12 hours.

Drake has backed Arsenal to beat Leeds as well as Barcelona to come out on top in their custom kits against Real Madrid on Sunday, with the stake of the bet around $833,333 returning close to a whopping $4 million.

Drake's got *a lot* of faith in Arsenal and Barcelona today 🤑 pic.twitter.com/QLJJdXxDjG — B/R Football (@brfootball) October 16, 2022

Arsenal and Barcelona will both be hoping that they can avoid the ‘Drake Curse’ this Sunday, as it has become widely known that sports teams and athletes often struggle to perform after being associated with the Canadian artist.

With Arsenal flying in the league this season and Barcelona wearing their custom OVO kits on Sunday however, the six figure bet is certainly not the most outrageous double of all time and Drake will be hoping that’s the case come Sunday evening, when he could walk away from the two matches with nearly $4 million.