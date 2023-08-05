Drake Bets $250K on Nate Diaz to Beat Jake Paul in Boxing Match

Drake, the Canadian rapper, has reportedly bet $250,000 on Nate Diaz to beat Jake Paul in their upcoming boxing match. The two are scheduled to fight on August 20, and the betting odds heavily favor Paul. However, Drake is confident that Diaz will come out on top and has put his money where his mouth is.

Drake has bet $250,000 on Nate Diaz to beat Jake Paul tonight: “Jake is a dog, but I can never bet against a Diaz brother.” pic.twitter.com/0BXQu3JRMK — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) August 5, 2023

The Diaz-Paul Rivalry

The Diaz-Paul rivalry has been brewing for some time now. Diaz, a veteran of the UFC, has been critical of Paul’s boxing skills and has called him out on social media. Paul, for his part, has responded in kind and has even gone so far as to challenge Diaz to a boxing match.

The Betting Odds

The betting odds for the Diaz-Paul fight heavily favor Paul. As of this writing, Paul is a 4/1 favorite to win the fight. This means that if someone were to bet $100 on Paul and he wins, they would win $400. Diaz, on the other hand, is a 1/4 underdog. This means that if someone were to bet $100 on Diaz and he wins, they would win $250.

Drake’s Bet

Drake’s bet on Diaz is a significant one. If Diaz manages to defeat Paul, Drake will win $1 million. This is a considerable sum of money, even for someone as wealthy as Drake. The fact that he is willing to bet so much on Diaz shows how confident he is in the fighter’s abilities.

The Future

The Diaz-Paul fight is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated boxing matches of the year. The two fighters have a genuine rivalry, and there is a lot of bad blood between them. The fact that Drake has bet so much money on Diaz only adds to the excitement surrounding the fight.

The Diaz-Paul fight is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated boxing matches of the year, and Drake’s bet only adds to the excitement surrounding the fight.