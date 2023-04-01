Rapper, singer, and actor Drake has been known to place larger wagers on major sporting events. Drake has placed his bets on the 2023 Final Four, and the Grammy-winning artist is picking Florida Atlantic (FAU) and Miami to advance to the National Championship.

Drake’s Bets

Drake's Final Four bets are in: $250,000 on two-team ML parlay: FAU ML +118

Miami (FL) ML +190 Bet would win $1.33 million#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/1fCS8S6kf0 — Ben Fawkes (@BFawkes22) April 1, 2023

Drake Final Four 2023 Bets

Drake is pulling for an all-Florida National Championship on Monday as the singer’s Final Four parlay includes FAU and Miami. Both schools are making their first-ever appearances in the Final Four. Through the cryptocurrency site Stake.com, Drake is betting $250,000 on FAU ML and Miami ML to win $1.33 million. If you want to bet that same parlay on BetOnline, a parlay of FAU ML (+125) and Miami ML (+210) results in +598 odds.

FAU Is A Slight Underdog Against San Diego State

No. 9 FAU will look to continue its magical season when they play No. 5 San Diego State in the first semifinal of the Final Four in Houston, Texas. The game will tip off at 6:09 p.m. ET on CBS.

Scoring on the San Diego State defense will be challenging, as the Aztecs have not surrendered more than 64 points in all four games. Plus, San Diego State boasts an elite three-point defense. The Aztecs’ perimeter defense ranks second in the nation, holding teams to 27.8% shooting from behind the arc.

However, FAU relishes the role of cinderella as they look to win their fourth game as an underdog in the NCAA Tournament and keep their dream season alive.

Miami Will Try To Stop UConn

Miami will have its work cut out for them as they look to stop the red-hot UConn Huskies in the second game of the Final Four. The game is scheduled to tip at 8:49 p.m. ET on CBS.

Connecticut is rolling, winning all four NCAA Tournament games by double digits. Three of the four wins have been by 23 points or more.

If Miami is going to pull off the upset, forward Norchad Omer will need to contain UConn big man Adama Sanogo, who is averaging 20.0 points and 9.7 rebounds through four games.

However, the Miami offense has the firepower to keep up with UConn, as the Hurricanes have averaged 87 points in their last three games.

