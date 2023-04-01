College Basketball News and Rumors

Drake Final Four 2023 Bets: Rapper Likes FAU And Miami To Advance

Dan Girolamo
Rapper, singer and actor Drake sits courtside.

Rapper, singer, and actor Drake has been known to place larger wagers on major sporting events. Drake has placed his bets on the 2023 Final Four, and the Grammy-winning artist is picking Florida Atlantic (FAU) and Miami to advance to the National Championship.

Drake’s Bets

Drake Final Four 2023 Bets

Drake is pulling for an all-Florida National Championship on Monday as the singer’s Final Four parlay includes FAU and Miami. Both schools are making their first-ever appearances in the Final Four. Through the cryptocurrency site Stake.com, Drake is betting $250,000 on FAU ML and Miami ML to win $1.33 million. If you want to bet that same parlay on BetOnline, a parlay of FAU ML (+125) and Miami ML (+210) results in +598 odds.

FAU Is A Slight Underdog Against San Diego State

No. 9 FAU will look to continue its magical season when they play No. 5 San Diego State in the first semifinal of the Final Four in Houston, Texas. The game will tip off at 6:09 p.m. ET on CBS.

Scoring on the San Diego State defense will be challenging, as the Aztecs have not surrendered more than 64 points in all four games. Plus, San Diego State boasts an elite three-point defense. The Aztecs’ perimeter defense ranks second in the nation, holding teams to 27.8% shooting from behind the arc.

However, FAU relishes the role of cinderella as they look to win their fourth game as an underdog in the NCAA Tournament and keep their dream season alive.

Bet Florida Atlantic San Diego State Play
Moneyline +125 -145 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +2.5 (-112) -2.5 (-108) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 130.5 (-112) Under 130.5 (-108) BetOnline logo

Miami Will Try To Stop UConn

Miami will have its work cut out for them as they look to stop the red-hot UConn Huskies in the second game of the Final Four. The game is scheduled to tip at 8:49 p.m. ET on CBS.

Connecticut is rolling, winning all four NCAA Tournament games by double digits. Three of the four wins have been by 23 points or more.

If Miami is going to pull off the upset, forward Norchad Omer will need to contain UConn big man Adama Sanogo, who is averaging 20.0 points and 9.7 rebounds through four games.

However, the Miami offense has the firepower to keep up with UConn, as the Hurricanes have averaged 87 points in their last three games.

Bet Miami (FL) UConn Play
Moneyline +210 -250 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +5.5 (-110) -5.5 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 149 (-110) Under 149 (-110) BetOnline logo

 

Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
