Singer Drake has stepped up to the betting window and is going big on Jon Jones in his UFC 285 heavyweight bout tonight. Before you decide to follow Drake’s lead, learn a bit more about his UFC wagering history.

In fairness, Drake is famous for wagering large sums of money on fights but his won/loss record is questionable. He placed a pair of big wagers on Jones to finish Ciryl Gane. He bet $250,000 on a potential submission and another $250,000 on a knockout. The pay-out is either $1.7 million or $1.3 million respectively if Jones gets the finish over Gane. Of course Drake could lose it all if Drake wins nothing if Jones wins by decision or Gane pulls off the upset to become the new UFC champion.

Drake’s Betting History. Is He Cursed?

As far as Drake’s betting history, he’s made some, shall we say, interesting wagering decisions over the years. Especially in MMA completion which is why he’s been stuck with the “cursed” reputation.

There was the night he put $2 million dollars on Israel Adesanya to defeat Alex Pereira but Adesanya was knocked out in the fifth round.

He’s also backed the likes of Jorge Masvidal, Justin Gaethje and Jose Aldo. All losses. And those losses all garnered more headlines than did his handful of wins. Drake hasn’t struck out totally when it comes to UFC fights. He’s had huge paydays on Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann at UFC London and also won with Adesanya previously at UFC 276

UFC Heavyweight Championship Fight

Jones favored in his return to the octagon after a three-year absence. He’s 26-1, 20-1 UFC while Gane is 11-1, 8-1 UFC.

Jones (-155) who many fans recognize as the GOAT that the sport has ever seen, is attempting to become heavyweight champion following the longest reign in UFC history as the sport’s light heavyweight champion. Gane (+185) has been a steady if not spectacular fighter.

In the co-main event, Valentina Shevchenko looks to continue her reign of the flyweight division, as Alexa Grasso challenges the “Bullet” for the Flyweight title.

Follow or Fade Drake?

Our advice for wagering on tonight’s main event goes something like this: Drake is a great entertainer but follows at your own peril. Don’t be surprised though if a win is in the offing for “Bones”.