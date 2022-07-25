Drake lands huge £3.7m bet after backing Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann to win at UFC London

Drake has pocketed a mind boggling $3.7million after placing a huge bet on Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann to both win their fights at UFC London on Saturday night.

The two Scousers were arguably the stars of the show at the O2 Arena, which attracted a huge audience from all over the world.

And Canadian superstar Drake went all in with his support of Paddy ‘The Baddy’ and ‘Meatball’ Molly by placing a stake of $2,296,211.30 to win a $3.723,077.00, meaning he cleared a staggering profit of $1.5m.

Drake posted a screenshot of his betting slip with his 117 million Instagram followers, writing: “A scousers parlay @stake.”

Pimblett picked up his third straight win inside the Octagon in impressive fashion, submitting Jordan Leavitt in the second round in what was an entertaining bout.

As for McCann, she continued her momentum by picking up her third straight win thanks to a spectacular stoppage win over Hannah Goldy.

Speaking after the fight, Pimblett and McCann said Drake had agreed to buy the pair a couple of Rolex’s as a ‘thank you’ for netting him the small fortune.