UFC News and Rumors

Drake Places $700k Bet on Sean Strickland to win $1.3 Million, Social Media Reacts

Author image
Garett Kerman
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
NBA: Golden State Warriors at Toronto Raptors

Drake has placed a massive bet on Sean Strickland to beat Dricus Du Plessis in his middleweight title fight this weekend at UFC 297. The rapper reportedly put down $700,000 on Strickland to win $1,379,000. The bet was made ahead of the UFC 297 fight card, which is set to take place this Saturday night January 20th live at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Drake is known to bet large sums of money on high-profile sports betting events, which is no different. His track record has not been all that great, losing the vast majority of his bets which every time he bets it is known as the ‘Drake Curse’. Sports betting and UFC fans took to social media to react to the news that Drake placed a large bet on Sean Strickland ahead of his first title defense at UFC 297.

It remains to be seen if the ‘Drake Curse’ will play any part in the outcome of this main event fight at UFC 297, but we will all know if it is for real or not by the end of tonight. UFC 297 is a stacked fight card for Canadian fans and one that you will not want to miss live on ESPN+ PPV tonight.

UFC 297 Main Card (ESPN+ PPV 10 P.M. ET)

  • Sean Strickland (c) vs. Dricus du Plessis, middleweight title
  • Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Raquel Pennington, women’s bantamweight title
  • Mike Malott vs. Neil Magny
  • Chris Curtis vs. Marc-Andre Barriault
  • Movsar Evloev vs. Arnold Allen

UFC 297 Televised Preliminary Card (ESPN News, 8 P.M. ET)

  • Brad Katona vs. Garrett Armfield
  • Charles Jourdain vs. Sean Woodsen
  • Serhiy Sidey vs. Ramon Taveras
  • Gillian Robertson vs. Polyana Viana

UFC 297 Early Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass, 6:30 P.M. ET)

  • Yohan Lainesse vs. Sam Patterson
  • Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Priscila Cachoeira
  • Malcolm Gordon vs. Jimmy Flick
Topics  
MMA UFC UFC News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Garett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garett Kerman

Garett Kerman

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garett Kerman

Related To UFC News and Rumors

UFC News and Rumors
UFC 297

UFC 297 Weigh-Ins: Strickland-Du Plessis on weight, two fighters miss

Author image Garett Kerman  •  23h
UFC News and Rumors
tatiana suarez headkicks carla esparza
Tatiana Suarez Out of UFC 298, Mackenzie Dern Steps In to Face Amanda Lemos in Strawweight Clash
Author image Garett Kerman  •  Jan 18 2024
UFC News and Rumors
bellator bantamweight rankings
RIZIN President to have a meeting with Dana White, Potential Signing of Kyoji Horiguchi and Kai Asakura
Author image Garett Kerman  •  Jan 18 2024
UFC News and Rumors
mayra1
Mayra Bueno Silva Net Worth, Career Earnings, UFC Record, Next Fight, Age, Height, & Girlfriend
Author image Garett Kerman  •  Jan 16 2024
UFC News and Rumors
UFC 181 - Pennington v Evans-Smith
Raquel Pennington Net Worth, Career Earnings, UFC Record, Next Fight, Age, Height, & Wife
Author image Garett Kerman  •  Jan 16 2024
UFC News and Rumors
dricus-du-plessis
Dricus Du Plessis Net Worth, Career Earnings, UFC Record, Next Fight, Age, Height, & Wife
Author image Garett Kerman  •  Jan 16 2024
UFC News and Rumors
UFC 293: Adesanya v Strickland
Sean Strickland Net Worth, Career Earnings, UFC Record, Next Fight, Age, Height, & Girlfriend
Author image Garett Kerman  •  Jan 16 2024
More News
Arrow to top