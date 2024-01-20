Drake has placed a massive bet on Sean Strickland to beat Dricus Du Plessis in his middleweight title fight this weekend at UFC 297. The rapper reportedly put down $700,000 on Strickland to win $1,379,000. The bet was made ahead of the UFC 297 fight card, which is set to take place this Saturday night January 20th live at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Drake bets $700K to win $1.3 million on Strickland over Du Plessis. #UFC297 Safe bet? @Stake pic.twitter.com/E4ovetECla — MMA UNCENSORED (@MMAUNCENSORED1) January 20, 2024

Drake is known to bet large sums of money on high-profile sports betting events, which is no different. His track record has not been all that great, losing the vast majority of his bets which every time he bets it is known as the ‘Drake Curse’. Sports betting and UFC fans took to social media to react to the news that Drake placed a large bet on Sean Strickland ahead of his first title defense at UFC 297.

Drake just bet 700k on Sean Strickland to win tonight and he going to the fight… bet the house on Dricus 😂 — 🌙 (@suttondef) January 20, 2024

drake bet on a sean win and is attending the fight. now im certain dricus is knocking out strickland. know what they say about that drake curse #UFC297 — N A T H I (@_stillskeptical) January 20, 2024

Bro alot of his bets have been hitting recently, there’s no such thing as the drake curse. At least I hope not — Ln2407 (@Ln24072) January 20, 2024

Someone let me know what Drake bets on UFC 297 so i can bet the complete opposite 🔥🔥 — aprazoh (on youtube) (@aprazohtwt) January 17, 2024

It remains to be seen if the ‘Drake Curse’ will play any part in the outcome of this main event fight at UFC 297, but we will all know if it is for real or not by the end of tonight. UFC 297 is a stacked fight card for Canadian fans and one that you will not want to miss live on ESPN+ PPV tonight.

UFC 297 Main Card (ESPN+ PPV 10 P.M. ET)

Sean Strickland (c) vs. Dricus du Plessis, middleweight title

Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Raquel Pennington, women’s bantamweight title

Mike Malott vs. Neil Magny

Chris Curtis vs. Marc-Andre Barriault

Movsar Evloev vs. Arnold Allen

UFC 297 Televised Preliminary Card (ESPN News, 8 P.M. ET)

Brad Katona vs. Garrett Armfield

Charles Jourdain vs. Sean Woodsen

Serhiy Sidey vs. Ramon Taveras

Gillian Robertson vs. Polyana Viana

UFC 297 Early Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass, 6:30 P.M. ET)

Yohan Lainesse vs. Sam Patterson

Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Priscila Cachoeira

Malcolm Gordon vs. Jimmy Flick