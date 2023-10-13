Boxing News and Rumors

Drake Places $850k Bet on Logan Paul; Conor McGregor Reacts

Author image
Garrett Kerman
Sports Editor
2 min read
Drake

Drake has placed a massive bet on Logan Paul to beat Dillon Danis in their upcoming fight. The rapper reportedly put down $850,000 on Paul to win, according to a tweet from Paul himself. The bet was made ahead of the Misfits fight card, which is set to take place on October 14th. The card features a number of high-profile fights, including the main event between Paul and Danis.

Conor McGregor, who has had his own issues with Paul in the past, reacted to the news on Twitter. “Never bet against a personal vendetta,” McGregor wrote. The tweet seems to suggest that Drake’s bet is motivated by his dislike of Danis rather than any objective analysis of the fighters’ skills.

The Misfits fight card has been generating a lot of buzz in the crossover boxing world, with many fans excited to see Logan Paul step into the ring once again. Paul has been training hard for the fight, and he has been talking a lot of trash in the lead-up to the event. Danis, for his part, has been fired up trading shots with Paul throughout the build-up to this fight.

In addition to the Paul vs. Danis fight, the Misfits fight card will also feature a number of other exciting matchups. Here are some of the other fights on the card:

Main Card

  • KSI vs. Tommy Fury; For the Misfits cruiserweight title
  • Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis; Heavyweight
  • Salt Papi vs. Slim; For the Misfits middleweight title
  • Deen the Great vs. Walid Sharks; For the Misfits lightweight title
  • King Kenny vs. Anthony Taylor; For the Misfits light heavyweight title
  • Whindersson Nunes Batista vs. My Mate Nate; For the Misfits light heavyweight title
  • Nichlmao & Alex Wassabi vs. Luis Pineda & B Dave; For the Misfits tag team title

Preliminary Card

  • Swarmz vs. Ed Matthews; Middleweight
  • Astrid Wett vs. Alexia; Women’s flyweight
  • Chase De Moor vs. Tempo Arts; For the Misfits heavyweight title
  • SX vs. DTG; Heavyweight
Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis.
Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis.
Arrow to top