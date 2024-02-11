NFL News and Rumors

Drake Places Massive $1.15 Million Bet On Chiefs To Win Super Bowl LVIII

Rapper, singer and actor Drake sits courtside.

Drake is all-in on the Kansas City Chiefs to win Super Bowl LVIII. The Canadian rapper has placed a $1.15 million bet on the Chiefs to defeat the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl.

Drake To Back The Chiefs In Super Bowl LVIII

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi)

Drake made the bet through Stake, a crypto casino and online sportsbook. If the Chiefs win, the bet pays $2.346 million, a profit of $1.196 million.

One of Drake’s reasons for backing the Chiefs involves Taylor Swift, the 14-time Grammy Award-winning artist. Swift is currently dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Despite performing in Tokyo last night for The Eras Tour, Swift plans to be in Las Vegas to cheer on the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII.

Drake shared his bet to his 145 million followers on Instagram with the caption, “I can’t bet against the swifties.”

Will The Drake Curse Strike Again?

Drake is famous for making large bets on major sporting events. However, these wagers don’t always go the Her Loss singer’s way, with fans dubbing his losses as the “Drake curse.”

For UFC 297, Drake bet $700,000 on Sean Strickland to retain his middleweight championship against Dricus Du Plessis. Unfortunately for Drake, Strickland lost the title to Du Plessis.

Drake placed a $500,000 bet on Israel Adesanya to knock out Sean Strickland at UFC 293. Strickland won by unanimous decision.

In August 2023, Drake bet $250,000 on Nate Diaz to beat Jake Paul in a boxing match. However, Paul won via unanimous decision.

NFL News and Rumors Super Bowl
Arrow to top