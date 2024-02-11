Drake is all-in on the Kansas City Chiefs to win Super Bowl LVIII. The Canadian rapper has placed a $1.15 million bet on the Chiefs to defeat the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl.

Best Sports Betting Offers For Super Bowl 2024

1. $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+ Claim Now 2. $750 Sportsbook Bonus Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+ Claim Now 3. $500 Sports Betting Bonus Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+ Claim Now 4. 125% Welcome Bonus, Up To $3,125 in Free Bets Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+ Claim Now 5. $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+ Claim Now

Drake To Back The Chiefs In Super Bowl LVIII

View this post on Instagram A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi)

Drake made the bet through Stake, a crypto casino and online sportsbook. If the Chiefs win, the bet pays $2.346 million, a profit of $1.196 million.

One of Drake’s reasons for backing the Chiefs involves Taylor Swift, the 14-time Grammy Award-winning artist. Swift is currently dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Despite performing in Tokyo last night for The Eras Tour, Swift plans to be in Las Vegas to cheer on the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII.

Drake shared his bet to his 145 million followers on Instagram with the caption, “I can’t bet against the swifties.”

Will The Drake Curse Strike Again?

Drake bets $700K to win $1.3 million on Strickland over Du Plessis. #UFC297 Safe bet? @Stake pic.twitter.com/E4ovetECla — MMA UNCENSORED (@MMAUNCENSORED1) January 20, 2024

Drake is famous for making large bets on major sporting events. However, these wagers don’t always go the Her Loss singer’s way, with fans dubbing his losses as the “Drake curse.”

For UFC 297, Drake bet $700,000 on Sean Strickland to retain his middleweight championship against Dricus Du Plessis. Unfortunately for Drake, Strickland lost the title to Du Plessis.

Drake placed a $500,000 bet on Israel Adesanya to knock out Sean Strickland at UFC 293. Strickland won by unanimous decision.

Drake is betting big on Israel Adesanya at #UFC293 💰 pic.twitter.com/LVZsTIg2KQ — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) September 9, 2023

In August 2023, Drake bet $250,000 on Nate Diaz to beat Jake Paul in a boxing match. However, Paul won via unanimous decision.

Drake has bet $250,000 on Nate Diaz to beat Jake Paul tonight: “Jake is a dog, but I can never bet against a Diaz brother.” pic.twitter.com/0BXQu3JRMK — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) August 5, 2023