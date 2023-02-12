NFL News and Rumors

Drake Super Bowl Prediction: Chiefs Over Eagles

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
2 min read
Drake makes Super Bowl Predictions.

Super Bowl LVII will pit the Kansas City Chiefs against the Philadelphia Eagles, and a Grammy Award-winning artist is getting in on the action. Drake bet $700,000 on the Chiefs to beat the Eagles in the Super Bowl. Drake did not stop there as the rapper bet nearly $1 million on the Chiefs’ moneyline and various NFL props.

The Kansas City Chiefs are currently 1-point underdogs against the Eagles. BetOnline now has the Chiefs moneyline odds set at -102.

$1,000 Super Bowl Bonus + 3 Free Bets
Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply. 		Join BetOnline Now

Drake’s Super Bowl LVII Predictions 

Chiefs Moneyline (+110)
Patrick Mahomes to score the first touchdown (14-1)
JuJu Smith-Schuster to score the first touchdown (9-1)
Kansas City to win every quarter (20-1)
Kansas City to win both halves (4-1)
Travis Kelce Super Bowl MVP (9-1)
Tight end to be Super Bowl MVP (9-1)

How To Get Free Bets For Super Bowl 2023

  1. Click to register with BetOnline
  2. Deposit $2,000 to receive the maximum bonus
  3. Get $1,000 in free bets for Super Bowl 2023

Bet on Super Bowl 2023 at BetOnline

Drake’s Super Bowl 2023 Picks And Predictions

Drake’s biggest bet involves the Chiefs’ moneyline. Through the cryptocurrency site Stake.com, Drake bet the Chiefs at +110. If you would like to bet the Chiefs like Drake, use an online sportsbook like BetOnline, which currently has the Chiefs at -102 on the moneyline.

Bet on Chiefs -102 at BetOnline

Drake’s Favorite Props

Like many Kansas City Chiefs backers, Drake is clearly putting a lot of faith in quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and rightfully so. The MVP of the league gives the Chiefs a chance to win every game he steps on the field.

Because of his faith in Mahomes, Drake has a first-touchdown bet on Mahomes. The Toronto native also took a flier on Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster to score the first touchdown.

On BetOnline, Mahomes to score the first touchdown is listed at +1900, and Smith-Schuster is at +1600.

If you would like to bet the first touchdown, BetOnline currently has Travis Kelce with the best odds at +500, followed by Jalen Hurts at+650 and Miles Sanders at +700.

Bet Super Bowl LVII First Touchdown Scorer at BetOnline
Topics  
NFL News and Rumors NFL picks
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Brendan Fraser. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Brendan Fraser. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Green Bay Packers

Boston Scott Player Props | Best Super Bowl 2023 Player Prop Bets

Author image Mathew Huff  •  3min
NFL News and Rumors
Drake makes Super Bowl Predictions.
Drake Super Bowl Prediction: Chiefs Over Eagles
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  24min
NFL News and Rumors
eric stonestreet
Eric Stonestreet ‘Modern Family’ Taking His Hometown Chiefs
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  1h
NFL News and Rumors
Mattress Mack Bet
Mattress Mack Hoping For Better Luck On Super Bowl Bet
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  40min
NFL News and Rumors
fyzpawokwwlcj6jolbg0
Pete Prisco Super Bowl Prediction: Old School Beats New School
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  3h
NFL News and Rumors
Devonta Smith of the Eagles in the NFC Championship.
DeVonta Smith Player Props: Best Super Bowl 2023 Bets
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  5h
NFL News and Rumors
jalen hurts confident (1)
Eagles’ OL Aids Development of Confident QB Jalen Hurts
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  19h
More News
Arrow to top