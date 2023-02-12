Super Bowl LVII will pit the Kansas City Chiefs against the Philadelphia Eagles, and a Grammy Award-winning artist is getting in on the action. Drake bet $700,000 on the Chiefs to beat the Eagles in the Super Bowl. Drake did not stop there as the rapper bet nearly $1 million on the Chiefs’ moneyline and various NFL props.

The Kansas City Chiefs are currently 1-point underdogs against the Eagles. BetOnline now has the Chiefs moneyline odds set at -102.

Drake’s Super Bowl LVII Predictions

Chiefs Moneyline (+110)

Patrick Mahomes to score the first touchdown (14-1)

JuJu Smith-Schuster to score the first touchdown (9-1)

Kansas City to win every quarter (20-1)

Kansas City to win both halves (4-1)

Travis Kelce Super Bowl MVP (9-1)

Tight end to be Super Bowl MVP (9-1)

Drake’s Super Bowl 2023 Picks And Predictions

Drake’s biggest bet involves the Chiefs’ moneyline. Through the cryptocurrency site Stake.com, Drake bet the Chiefs at +110. If you would like to bet the Chiefs like Drake, use an online sportsbook like BetOnline, which currently has the Chiefs at -102 on the moneyline.

Drake’s Favorite Props

Like many Kansas City Chiefs backers, Drake is clearly putting a lot of faith in quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and rightfully so. The MVP of the league gives the Chiefs a chance to win every game he steps on the field.

Because of his faith in Mahomes, Drake has a first-touchdown bet on Mahomes. The Toronto native also took a flier on Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster to score the first touchdown.

On BetOnline, Mahomes to score the first touchdown is listed at +1900, and Smith-Schuster is at +1600.

If you would like to bet the first touchdown, BetOnline currently has Travis Kelce with the best odds at +500, followed by Jalen Hurts at+650 and Miles Sanders at +700.