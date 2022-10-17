Updates

Drake Wins Big On Roulette After Barcelona Lose Him His Bet

Author image
Kyle Curran
Twitter
1 min read
Drake yh
A bad day of gambling for Canadian rapper Drake turned into a good one after he won over $12 million on roulette. 

This big win comes after a big loss earlier on in the day. Drake put a bet of over £500,000 on Barcelona and Arsenal both to win, and Xavi’s Barca let the rapper down. If he had have won the bet, it would have been up to 3.9 million Canadian dollars.

Drake must have been upset about the football bet, so tried his luck on roulette on live casino, and a video shows that he won over $12 million on one spin, where he can be seen going nuts with two of his friends after the win.

It’s been a busy weekend for one of the biggest stars in the industry. His record label and brand OVO was features on Barca’s shirts for the El Clasico to celebrate him hitting 50 billion streams on Spotify.

