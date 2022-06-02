Draymond Green on All-Defensive Second Team: “For me, it’s a slight.”

Warriors forward Draymond Green is still disappointed after receiving his third All-Defensive Second-Team selection of his NBA career. The four-time All-Star believes he is first team worthy. When asked about how he felt about this selection, Green told Angelica Martin of NBC Sports Bay Area: “For me, it’s a slight. I think when I look at the first team, I’m not sure I can pinpoint definitely not five guys that had a better season than me, and there are no requirements.”

“There’s not some amount that you have to play in order to win,” Green explained. “If there was an amount that you had to play in order to win, then I’d be an idiot sitting here saying that. There’s just kind of this thought from people that, ‘Ah, you played this amount of games.’ But what you had to see, I think it’d be hard for someone to come and show me better, especially not five guys.”

Moreover, Draymond Green was fortunate enough to receive an All-Defensive second-team selection this season. He played only 46 games. A player is not required to appear in every game to win an award, but voters definitely consider missed time.

The 10-year veteran averaged 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks per game in the regular season. In comparison, Marcus Smart, who was named to the All-Defensive First Team, averaged 1.7 steals per game in 71 games played. Green was selected to the All-Defensive First Team four times in his NBA playing career (2015–2017, 2021).

Draymond Green has earned seven All-Defensive selections

Additionally, Green joined the short list of players to earn an All-Defensive selection after playing in less than 50 games. Andrei Kirilenko appeared in 41 games for the Jazz in the 2004-05 season. And Scottie Pippen played in 44 games with the Bulls in the 1997-98 season.

Despite playing just 46 games, he finished 35th in the league for steals and 28th in blocks per game. Dejounte Murray averaged two steals per game while playing in a total of 68 games.

Likewise, based on 68 games played, Chris Paul averaged 1.9 steals per game. Draymond Green was expecting a first-team selection, but the All-Defensive judges considered his competition. The full list for the 2021-22 season is shown below.

All-Defensive First Team

G – Marcus Smart | Celtics

G – Mikal Bridges | Suns

F – Jaren Jackson Jr. | Grizzlies

F – Giannis Antetokounmpo | Bucks

C – Rudy Gobert | Jazz

All-Defensive Second Team

G – Jrue Holiday | Bucks

G – Matisse Thybulle | 76ers

F – Robert Williams III | Celtics

F – Draymond Green | Warriors

C – Bam Adebayo | Heat

Furthermore, Draymond Green is one of the best defenders in the game today. So, the forward should be grateful that he earned a seventh All-Defensive selection of his NBA career. Green needs one more first or second-team selection to join Dennis Rodman and David Robinson on the list with eight All-Defensive selections. He is currently tied with Walt Frazier and Kawhi Leonard.

Now is the time for Green to prove the judges wrong. Two notable Celtics players on the list are Marcus Smart and Robert Williams III. The 2022 NBA Finals begins tonight at 9 p.m. ET. Of course, Game 1 will air live on ABC. Golden State is a 3.5-point favorite over Boston.

