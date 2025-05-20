NFL News and Rumors

Dream Team Loading: NFL Owners Will Allow Players To Play Flag Football At 2028 Summer Olympics

Wendi Oliveros
NFL owners approved a resolution that will give players the green light to participate in the inaugural edition of flag football in the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

Ever since flag football was announced as a 2028 Olympic sport, the question was whether the NFL would allow the professional players to compete.

The NBA and NHL have repeatedly faced similar issues with its professional players in Olympic competition.  In US Olympic history, the NBA’s version of the “Dream Team” in 1992 is what people think of when they consider professionals playing Olympic sports.

The 2028 Olympic flag football team will be the Dream Team of this generation.

Which NFL players will want to compete in LA Olympics?

Though international competition and the prospect of winning an Olympic medal for his country are appealing, it is a big decision to compete in Olympic sports.

The 2028 Summer Olympics are scheduled to occur between July 14 and July 28.  That timing is shortly before NFL training camps convene.  It is advantageous that the Olympics are in the US so that travel will not be a big issue.

Players at or near the ends of their careers or players on the brink of contract extensions may opt out of the Olympics because of their precarious situations.

Another interesting question is who will coach the US flag football Olympic team.  NFL coaches have similar circumstances as players so they may not want to spend critical summer weeks in international competition.

Regardless of who coaches, it will be an embarrassment of riches for this person to choose a roster.  Of course, not all NFL players hail from the United States, but the majority do.  Canada could perhaps field a competitive team and as the NFL grows in international popularity in the next couple of years, there may be other players and rising stars from other countries who will want to compete.

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
