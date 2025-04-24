UFC News and Rumors

Dricus Du Plessis Fires Back at Injury Rumors, “I Am the Champion. I Know When I Fight.”

Garett Kerman
Sports Editor
3 min read
dricus

In the wake of swirling rumors and rampant speculation, UFC Middleweight Champion Dricus Du Plessis has broken his silence regarding alleged injuries that many believed would force him out of a highly anticipated title defense against Khamzat Chimaev. Over the past week, reports circulated that Du Plessis had suffered a broken shin and would be sidelined for up to six months, with some even suggesting he had pulled out of a planned UFC 317 main event. On Thursday, Du Plessis took to Instagram to set the record straight, delivering a blunt message to fans, contenders, and the MMA media alike.

Du Plessis Sets the Record Straight

In his Instagram post, Du Plessis directly addressed the rumors with a tone that was both dismissive and authoritative:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dricus du Plessis (@dricusduplessis)

“Okey so everyone had their opinions and rumours and stories about a shin break and injuries etc. I found it all very entertaining unfortunately none of it is true myself and @ufc already discussed a fight date and opponent, the June fight was never signed I did not pull out of any fight, I am the champion I know when I fight you as a contender just show up when we tell you to. Fight announcement coming soon stay tuned. #preparetobeamazed #stillknocks 👑

This statement not only quashes the injury speculation but also reasserts Du Plessis’s position as champion, making it clear that he and the UFC are in control of the timeline and opponent selection.

Rumors, Reactions, and Rivalries

The injury rumors gained traction after veteran MMA journalist Kevin Iole and contender Caio Borralho claimed that Du Plessis had broken his shin, prompting calls for an interim title fight between Chimaev and Borralho. Khamzat Chimaev, the undefeated Russian-Swedish contender, added fuel to the fire by calling Du Plessis “the biggest bulls***” on social media, further stoking fan anticipation and online debate.

Despite the noise, Du Plessis’s post makes it clear that he was never officially booked for the June 28 card and that any talk of him withdrawing is unfounded. “The June fight was never signed. I did not pull out of any fight,” he emphasized, putting an end to the conjecture..

What’s Next for the Middleweight Division?

With UFC 317’s main event picture now uncertain, attention turns to the UFC’s next move. While many fans still hope for a Du Plessis vs. Chimaev showdown, the champion’s statement suggests that an official announcement is imminent, but not yet finalized. In the meantime, other contenders like Caio Borralho have attempted to insert themselves into the conversation, but Du Plessis’s message leaves no doubt about who holds the power in the division.

Du Plessis’s final words in his post serve as a pointed reminder to all would-be challengers: “I am the champion I know when I fight you as a contender just show up when we tell you to.” It’s a clear assertion of the champion’s authority and a warning to contenders to stay ready, not presumptuous.

For now, the middleweight division and the MMA world waits. Du Plessis has promised a fight announcement “coming soon,” and if his track record is any indication, the South African champion will be ready to defend his belt on his terms. Until then, the rumors have been put to rest, and the champion’s voice rings loudest: he’ll fight when he’s ready, and the contenders should be prepared to answer the call.

UFC News and Rumors
Garett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
Arrow to top