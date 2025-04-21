Dricus Du Plessis Injury Forces UFC 317 to Rethink International Fight Week Main Event

The UFC’s plans for a blockbuster International Fight Week have been thrown into chaos as reigning middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis has reportedly suffered an injury, forcing him out of the highly anticipated UFC 317 main event against undefeated contender Khamzat Chimaev. The news, first reported by veteran MMA journalist Kevin Iole, has left fans and the promotion alike scrambling for answers just over two months before the June 28 event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

🚨| UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis has reportedly picked up an injury, meaning his potential showdown with Khamzat Chimaev is now off the table for the #UFC317 event on June 28th. ❌😢 [per @KevinI] pic.twitter.com/rkX7TWMTE0 — MMA Orbit (@mma_orbit) April 20, 2025

For weeks, speculation had been building that Du Plessis and Chimaev would headline UFC 317, a card expected to be one of the year’s biggest. The matchup promised fireworks: Du Plessis, fresh off title defenses against Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland, was set to face Chimaev, the surging Chechen-Swedish phenom who recently submitted former champion Robert Whittaker to cement his place among the division’s elite. However, those plans are now on hold, with Du Plessis’ injury putting the main event—and much of the card’s star power—in jeopardy.

Chimaev Reacts, UFC Considers Alternatives

The news of Du Plessis’ withdrawal has not only disappointed fans but also infuriated Chimaev, who took to social media with a blunt response: “This guy biggest bulls**t,” he posted, expressing his frustration at the latest setback in a career already marred by cancellations and health issues. Chimaev had been training in Russia, preparing for what he hoped would be his crowning moment as he chased his first undisputed UFC title.

This guy biggest bullshit 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) April 20, 2025

With the middleweight title fight off the table, the UFC is now under pressure to find a suitable replacement for the International Fight Week main event. Early speculation suggests the promotion could pivot to an interim middleweight title bout if Du Plessis’ recovery timeline remains uncertain. Other names floated as possible short-notice replacements include Caio Borralho and Nassourdine Imavov, but nothing has been confirmed.

The timing of the injury is particularly problematic for the UFC, which had already seen other marquee fights, such as Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall and Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria, fall through for International Fight Week. With just weeks to go, the promotion faces one of its toughest matchmaking challenges in recent memory.

What’s Next for the Division?

Du Plessis’ injury is a blow not only to the UFC 317 card but also to the middleweight division as a whole. The South African champion had quickly become a fan favorite with his aggressive style and willingness to take on all comers. Chimaev, meanwhile, remains one of the most intriguing talents in the sport, but his path to gold has once again been delayed by circumstances beyond his control.

As fans await official confirmation and news of a replacement main event, one thing is clear: UFC 317 will look very different than originally planned. Whether the promotion can salvage International Fight Week with a compelling new headliner remains to be seen, but the MMA world will be watching closely as the story develops.