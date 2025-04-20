NHL News and Rumors

Ducks fire head coach Greg Cronin

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Greg Cronin

The Anaheim Ducks fired head coach Greg Cronin of Arlington, Massachusetts on Saturday according to The Hockey News. He had spent the last two seasons as Anaheim’s bench boss. Cronin was one of two American National Hockey League coaches to be fired on Saturday. The other one was Peter Laviolette of Franklin, Massachusetts, who lost his job as the head coach of the New York Rangers.

Missed the playoffs

The Ducks were sixth in the Pacific Division. They had a record of 35 wins, 37 regulation losses and 10 losses in extra time for 80 points. They were 16 points back of the St. Louis Blues for a playoff spot.

Lost his job despite improvement

There is no questionable doubt that the Ducks showed steady signs of improvement from last season. A year ago, the Ducks had a record of 27 wins, 50 regular season losses and five losses in extra time for 59 points. The Ducks had a 21 point improvement in the 2024-25 season, from the 2023-24 season. The improvement was not enough for Cronin to keep his job.

The 21 point improvement was the second largest improvement from last season to this season in the entire NHL. The biggest improvement came from the Columbus Blue Jackets, who went from 66 points to 89 points, as they had a 23 point improvement. But, like the Ducks, the Blue Jackets did not make the Stanley Cup Playoffs, as they were two points back of the Montreal Canadiens and New Jersey Devils.

Trouba trade not enough

There was hope by some within the Ducks organization by acquiring defenseman Jacob Trouba in a trade with the New York Rangers on December 6, that the veteran blueliner would get the Ducks to the playoffs. However, he had minimal impact as he only had eight points in 53 games, was a -5 and had 44 more giveaways (67) than takeaways (23).

Cronin’s overall record with the Ducks

Cronin had a record of 62 wins, 87 regulation losses and 15 losses in extra time.

 

Topics  
Anaheim Ducks NHL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Columbus Blue Jackets at Dallas Stars

Look at the ice cold Dallas Stars

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  6h
NHL News and Rumors
Greg Cronin
Ducks fire head coach Greg Cronin
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  8h
NHL News and Rumors
Peter Laviolette
New York Rangers fire head coach Peter Laviolette
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 19 2025
NHL News and Rumors
Jesse Puljujarvi
NHL suspends Panthers forward Jesse Puljujarvi two games
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 18 2025
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: New York Islanders at Winnipeg Jets
What are the eight first round playoff matches?
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 17 2025
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_25938522_168396541_lowres-2
Inside look at Blue Jackets’s key five game winning streak
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 16 2025
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_23596320_168396541_lowres-2
Oilers defenseman Mattias Ekholm out for the first round of the playoffs
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 15 2025
More News
Arrow to top