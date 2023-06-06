Ducks name Greg Cronin new head coach

The Anaheim Ducks have hired Greg Cronin of Arlington, Massachusetts as their new head coach according to Michael Hoad of Yahoo! Sports on Monday. Cronin has plenty of National Hockey League experience as an assistant coach. He was with the New York Islanders from 1999 to 2003, and again from 2014 to 2018. Cronin was also an assistant coach with the Toronto Maple Leafs from 2011 to 2014. Cronin takes over from Dallas Eakins.

Head Coaching Experience

Cronin does not have any prior NHL head coaching experience, but has plenty of professional head coaching experience. He was with the University of Maine Black Bears of the National Collegiate Athletic Association from 1995 to 1997, the Bridgeport Sound Tigers of the American Hockey League from 2003 to 2005, Northeastern University in the NCAA from 2005 to 2011. and most recently with the Colorado Eagles of the AHL from 2018 to 2023. In 2009, Cronin won the Bob Kullen Award, presented to the top coach in the Hockey East Association of the NCAA.

With the Sound Tigers, Cronin had a record of 78 wins, 61 regulation losses, nine losses in extra time and 12 ties in 160 games. With the Eagles, Cronin had a record of 164 wins, 104 regulation losses and 30 losses in extra time in 298 games. In three of the five seasons, the Eagles have had a winning percentage of .625 or better.

Other new NHL head coaches

Cronin becomes the second NHL coach hired over the last few weeks without any prior NHL head coaching experience. He is joined by Spencer Carbery of Victoria, British Columbia, who has been named the new head coach of the Washington Capitals.

The Nashville Predators have named Andrew Brunette of Sudbury, Ontario as their new head coach and the Columbus Blue Jackets are set to name Mike Babcock of Manitouwadge, Ontario this summer once his contract is over with the Maple Leafs. Brunette has coached the Florida Panthers in the past, while Babcock has been with the Maple Leafs, Ducks and Detroit Red Wings.