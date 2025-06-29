Ducks trade John Gibson to Red Wings

The Anaheim Ducks and Detroit Red Wings swapped goaltenders on Saturday during the second day of the 2025 National Hockey League Entry Draft in Los Angeles, California according to nhl.com. The Red Wings have traded Petr Mrazek of Ostrava, Czech Republic to the Ducks for John Gibson of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Ducks also receive two draft picks from the deal. They receive the Red Wings’s fourth round pick in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft and the Red Wings’s second round pick in the 2027 NHL Entry Draft.

Who has Gibson played for?

Gibson has spent his entire 12-year NHL career with the Ducks since the 2013-14 season. Gibson was the Ducks’s second round pick, 39th overall, in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft. He was the second goaltender taken in the draft year. The first was Magnus Hellberg of Uppsala, Sweden, who was taken in the second round, 38th overall, by the Nashville Predators. Ironically, Hellberg only played one game for the Predators, but did play 18 NHL games with the Red Wings.

Who has Mrazek played for?

The Ducks will be Mrazek’s sixth NHL team. He previously played seven seasons with the Red Wings (2012 to 2018, and again in 2024 to 2025), one season with the Philadelphia Flyers from 2017 to 2018, three seasons with the Carolina Hurricanes from 2018 to 2021, one season with the Toronto Maple Leafs from 2021 to 2022, and three seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks from 2022 to 2025.

John Gibson’s statistics

Gibson, a three-time NHL All-Star (2016, 2019, 2022), had a record of 11 wins and 11 regulation losses in 2024-25, with a goals against average of 2.77 and a save percentage of .911. In 2014-15, Gibson won the William M. Jennings Trophy and had a sizzling goals against average of 2.07.

Petr Mrazek’s statistics

Mrazek shared his time this past season with two Original Six franchises–the Blackhawks and Red Wings. He posted a record of 12 win, 21 regulation losses and two losses in extra time in 2024-25, with a goals against average of 3.35 and a save percentage of .891. Mrazek also had a shutout. It came on March 16 in a 3-0 Red Wings win over the Vegas Golden Knights. Mrazek made 18 saves. It was the 26th NHL career shutout for Mrazek and 14th with the Red Wings.

One must realize Mrazek has generally struggled the last two seasons. He led the NHL with 31 regulation losses in 2023-24, and has 52 regulation losses since the 2023-24 season.