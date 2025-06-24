Ducks trade Trevor Zegras to the Flyers

There was an intriguing trade on Monday in the National Hockey League between the Anaheim Ducks and Philadelphia Flyers. The Ducks have traded centre Trevor Zegras of Bedford, New York to the Flyers for centre Ryan Poehling of Lakeville, Minnesota, a second round draft pick in the 2025 National Hockey League Entry Draft and a fourth round pick in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft.

Zegras has played the last five seasons with the Anaheim Ducks. Poehling is joining his fourth National Hockey League franchise. He started his NHL career with the Montreal Canadiens, who he played three seasons with (2018-19, 2019-20, and 2021-22). Poehling then played one season with the Pittsburgh Penguins (2022-23), before the last two seasons with the Flyers (2023-24 and 2024-25).

Zegras in 2024-25

In 57 games, Zegras has 12 goals and 20 assists for 32 points. He is a -8 with 23 penalty minutes, four power-play points, one game-winning goal, 98 shots on goal, 68 faceoff wins, 27 blocked shots, 50 hits, 13 takeaways, and 51 giveaways.

Zegras’s game-winning goal came on February 4 in a 2-1 Ducks win over the Dallas Stars. Zegras scored from forward Alex Killorn of Halifax, Nova Scotia and defenseman Olen Zellweger of Calgary, Alberta at 4:07 of the third period to break a 1-1 deadlock.

Injury Issues

Expectations were high for Zegras when he was the Ducks’s first round pick, ninth overall, in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft out of Boston University. In 2023-24, Zegras missed 20 games with osteitis pubis, and then 10 additional weeks with a broken ankle. Then in 2024-25, Zegras missed six and a half weeks with a torn meniscus in his right knee.

Poehling in 2024-25

Poehling had 12 goals and 19 assists for 31 points in 68 games with the Flyers. He was a -4 with 16 penalty minutes, three power-play points, one shorthanded point, one game-winning goal, 71 shots on goal, 375 faceoff wins, 79 blocked shots, 26 hits, 11 takeaways, and 43 giveaways.

Poehling’s game-winning goal came on March 29 in a 7-4 Flyers win over the Buffalo Sabres. Poehling scored at 6:39 of the third period on the power-play from right winger Owen Tippett of Peterborough, Ontario and right winger Olle Lycksell of Oskarshamn, Sweden to give the Flyers a 5-2 lead.

Poehling’s shorthanded point was a shorthanded assist and came on a goal by right winger Garnet Hathaway of Kennebunkport, Maine in an 8-5 Flyers win over the New York Rangers on April 9. At the time, the Flyers took a 2-1 lead at 16:43 of the second period.