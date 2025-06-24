NHL News and Rumors

Ducks trade Trevor Zegras to the Flyers

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI_22913551_168396541_lowres-2

There was an intriguing trade on Monday in the National Hockey League between the Anaheim Ducks and Philadelphia Flyers. The Ducks have traded centre Trevor Zegras of Bedford, New York to the Flyers for centre Ryan Poehling of Lakeville, Minnesota, a second round draft pick in the 2025 National Hockey League Entry Draft and a fourth round pick in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft.

Zegras has played the last five seasons with the Anaheim Ducks. Poehling is joining his fourth National Hockey League franchise. He started his NHL career with the Montreal Canadiens, who he played three seasons with (2018-19, 2019-20, and 2021-22). Poehling then played one season with the Pittsburgh Penguins (2022-23), before the last two seasons with the Flyers (2023-24 and 2024-25).

Zegras in 2024-25

In 57 games, Zegras has 12 goals and 20 assists for 32 points. He is a -8 with 23 penalty minutes, four power-play points, one game-winning goal, 98 shots on goal, 68 faceoff wins, 27 blocked shots, 50 hits, 13 takeaways, and 51 giveaways.

Zegras’s game-winning goal came on February 4 in a 2-1 Ducks win over the Dallas Stars. Zegras scored from forward Alex Killorn of Halifax, Nova Scotia and defenseman Olen Zellweger of Calgary, Alberta at 4:07 of the third period to break a 1-1 deadlock.

Injury Issues

Expectations were high for Zegras when he was the Ducks’s first round pick, ninth overall, in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft out of Boston University. In 2023-24, Zegras missed 20 games with osteitis pubis, and then 10 additional weeks with a broken ankle. Then in 2024-25, Zegras missed six and a half weeks with a torn meniscus in his right knee.

Poehling in 2024-25

Poehling had 12 goals and 19 assists for 31 points in 68 games with the Flyers. He was a -4 with 16 penalty minutes, three power-play points, one shorthanded point, one game-winning goal, 71 shots on goal, 375 faceoff wins, 79 blocked shots, 26 hits, 11 takeaways, and 43 giveaways.

Poehling’s game-winning goal came on March 29 in a 7-4 Flyers win over the Buffalo Sabres. Poehling scored at 6:39 of the third period on the power-play from right winger Owen Tippett of Peterborough, Ontario and right winger Olle Lycksell of Oskarshamn, Sweden to give the Flyers a 5-2 lead.

Poehling’s shorthanded point was a shorthanded assist and came on a goal by right winger Garnet Hathaway of Kennebunkport, Maine in an 8-5 Flyers win over the New York Rangers on April 9. At the time, the Flyers took a 2-1 lead at 16:43 of the second period.

 

Topics  
Anaheim Ducks NHL News and Rumors Philadelphia Flyers
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_22913551_168396541_lowres-2

Ducks trade Trevor Zegras to the Flyers

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  6h
NHL News and Rumors
RCallahan
X reacts to Jonathan Toews coming home to Winnipeg
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 20 2025
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_25773795_168396541_lowres-2
Devils trade left winger Erik Haula to Predators
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 19 2025
NHL News and Rumors
World Cup Of Hockey 2016 - Team Europe Practice
X reacts to Florida Panthers winning the 2025 Stanley Cup Finals
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 18 2025
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Edmonton Oilers at Carolina Hurricanes
Live Updates Game 5 NHL Stanley Cup Finals
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 14 2025
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: New York Islanders at Winnipeg Jets
Connor Hellebuyck and Anze Kopitar win major NHL Awards
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 13 2025
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: New York Rangers at San Jose Sharks
Rangers trade Chris Kreider to Ducks
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 13 2025
More News
Arrow to top