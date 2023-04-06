Dustin Johnson Masters Odds, Predictions, History, & Expert Picks

Dustin Johnson is set to compete in his 13th Masters appearance this year, but this one will be a bit different. It’s Johnson’s first as a member of the LIV Golf Tour.

In the past seven starts at Augusta National, Johnson has achieved top-12 finishes in six of them, including a T-12 finish last year.

In 2020, Johnson set a new Masters Tournament record by scoring an impressive 20-under-par 268, which secured his second major championship title. He won the tournament by a comfortable five-stroke lead over Sungjae Im and Cameron Smith. This victory complemented his earlier win at the 2016 U.S. Open, solidifying Johnson’s place in the world of golf.

Last year, Johnson continued to demonstrate his prowess on the golf course with a T-24 finish in the U.S. Open at The Country Club in Massachusetts and a T-6 finish in The 150th Open at St Andrews in Scotland.

But with Johnson playing the least amount of golf he’s played since he’s joined the pro tour, it remains to be seen if he can compete at the Major level.