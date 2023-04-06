Featured

Dustin Johnson Masters Odds, Predictions, History, & Expert Picks

Author image
Colin Lynch
Twitter Linkedin
2 min read
DJ-Wins-Masters

Dustin Johnson is set to compete in his 13th Masters appearance this year, but this one will be a bit different. It’s Johnson’s first as a member of the LIV Golf Tour.

 

In the past seven starts at Augusta National, Johnson has achieved top-12 finishes in six of them, including a T-12 finish last year.

In 2020, Johnson set a new Masters Tournament record by scoring an impressive 20-under-par 268, which secured his second major championship title. He won the tournament by a comfortable five-stroke lead over Sungjae Im and Cameron Smith. This victory complemented his earlier win at the 2016 U.S. Open, solidifying Johnson’s place in the world of golf.

Last year, Johnson continued to demonstrate his prowess on the golf course with a T-24 finish in the U.S. Open at The Country Club in Massachusetts and a T-6 finish in The 150th Open at St Andrews in Scotland.

But with Johnson playing the least amount of golf he’s played since he’s joined the pro tour, it remains to be seen if he can compete at the Major level.

The Best Sports Betting Sites for the 2023 Masters

$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
Claim Offer
100% Welcome Bonus, Up To $2,500
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
Claim Offer
$1,000 in Free Bets
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
Claim Offer
$500 Sports Betting Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
Claim Offer
$750 Bitcoin Welcome Bonus
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
Claim Offer

Dustin Johnson Masters Record

Year Place Score 1 2 3 4 Earnings
2022 T12 +1 69 73 75 72 $0
2021 T60 +5 74 75 $10,000
2020 1 -20 65 70 65 68 $2,070,000
2019 T2 -12 68 70 70 68 $858,667
2018 T10 -7 73 68 71 69 $286,000
2016 T4 -1 73 71 72 71 $413,333
2015 T6 -9 70 67 73 69 $335,000
2014 T68 +7 77 74 $10,000
2013 T13 -1 67 76 74 70 $145,600
2011 T38 +1 74 68 73 74 $36,800
2010 T38 +6 71 72 76 75 $34,500
2009 T30 -1 72 70 72 73 $46,575

Dustin Johnson 2023 Masters Odds

  Dustin Johnson 2023 Masters Odds

 Odds Play
 To Win 2023 Masters +2900 BetOnline logo
First Round Leader +4800 BetOnline logo

 

Dustin Johnson 2023 Masters Odds

 Odds Play
Top 5 Finish +500 BetOnline logo
3rd Round Leader +3400 BetOnline logo

 

Dustin Johnson 2023 Masters Odds

 Odds Play
Top 10 Finish +230 BetOnline logo
Top 20 Finish +110 BetOnline logo

 

 

Dustin Johnson Predictions, Best Bets & Expert Picks

Here are the predictions and best bets for Dustin Johnson at the 2023 Masters from our golf experts:

Dustin Johnson Top 20 Finish +110

Of course, this play comes with some risk as DJ hasn’t been playing a ton of golf and certainly hasn’t been playing in any fields nearly as deep as the 2023 Masters. But when you can get a former champ who has always played Augusta well at + odds to finish Top 20, you have to take that.

Bet on  Dustin Johnson Top 20  (+110)  at BetOnline

 

Topics  
Featured Featured Story Features Golf News and Rumors Golf Picks
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Colin Lynch

Twitter Linkedin
After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Related To Featured

Featured
USATSI_15729421

Bryson DeChambeau Masters Odds, Predictions, History, & Expert Picks

Author image Colin Lynch  •  1 min
Featured
DJ-Wins-Masters
Dustin Johnson Masters Odds, Predictions, History, & Expert Picks
Author image Colin Lynch  •  57min
Featured
USATSI_15990728
Max Homa Masters Odds, Predictions, History, & Expert Picks
Author image Colin Lynch  •  2h
Featured
usa_today_19078978.0
MLB Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Apr. 5
Author image Colin Lynch  •  14h
Featured
1200x0
MLB Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Apr. 4
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Apr 4 2023
Featured
will-zalatoris-2021-masters
Will Zalatoris Masters 2023 Odds, Predictions, History, & Expert Picks
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Apr 3 2023
Featured
Tiger Woods Masters 2023 Odds, Predictions, History & Expert Picks
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Apr 3 2023
More News
Arrow to top