Dustin Johnson Masters Odds, Predictions, History, & Expert Picks

Dustin Johnson is set to compete in his 13th Masters appearance this year, but this one will be a bit different. It’s Johnson’s first as a member of the LIV Golf Tour.
In the past seven starts at Augusta National, Johnson has achieved top-12 finishes in six of them, including a T-12 finish last year.
In 2020, Johnson set a new Masters Tournament record by scoring an impressive 20-under-par 268, which secured his second major championship title. He won the tournament by a comfortable five-stroke lead over Sungjae Im and Cameron Smith. This victory complemented his earlier win at the 2016 U.S. Open, solidifying Johnson’s place in the world of golf.
Last year, Johnson continued to demonstrate his prowess on the golf course with a T-24 finish in the U.S. Open at The Country Club in Massachusetts and a T-6 finish in The 150th Open at St Andrews in Scotland.
But with Johnson playing the least amount of golf he’s played since he’s joined the pro tour, it remains to be seen if he can compete at the Major level.
Dustin Johnson Masters Record
|Year
|Place
|Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Earnings
|2022
|T12
|+1
|69
|73
|75
|72
|$0
|2021
|T60
|+5
|74
|75
|$10,000
|2020
|1
|-20
|65
|70
|65
|68
|$2,070,000
|2019
|T2
|-12
|68
|70
|70
|68
|$858,667
|2018
|T10
|-7
|73
|68
|71
|69
|$286,000
|2016
|T4
|-1
|73
|71
|72
|71
|$413,333
|2015
|T6
|-9
|70
|67
|73
|69
|$335,000
|2014
|T68
|+7
|77
|74
|$10,000
|2013
|T13
|-1
|67
|76
|74
|70
|$145,600
|2011
|T38
|+1
|74
|68
|73
|74
|$36,800
|2010
|T38
|+6
|71
|72
|76
|75
|$34,500
|2009
|T30
|-1
|72
|70
|72
|73
|$46,575
Dustin Johnson 2023 Masters Odds
|
Dustin Johnson 2023 Masters Odds
|Odds
|Play
|To Win 2023 Masters
|+2900
|First Round Leader
|+4800
|
Dustin Johnson 2023 Masters Odds
|Odds
|Play
|Top 5 Finish
|+500
|3rd Round Leader
|+3400
|
Dustin Johnson 2023 Masters Odds
|Odds
|Play
|Top 10 Finish
|+230
|Top 20 Finish
|+110
Dustin Johnson Predictions, Best Bets & Expert Picks
Here are the predictions and best bets for Dustin Johnson at the 2023 Masters from our golf experts:
Dustin Johnson Top 20 Finish +110
Of course, this play comes with some risk as DJ hasn’t been playing a ton of golf and certainly hasn’t been playing in any fields nearly as deep as the 2023 Masters. But when you can get a former champ who has always played Augusta well at + odds to finish Top 20, you have to take that.