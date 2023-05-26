Dustin Poirier Predicts Conor McGregor to Knockout Michael Chandler in Two Rounds

Dustin Poirier has predicted that Conor McGregor’s fight against Michael Chandler will end in two rounds.

Poirier, who has fought both McGregor and Chandler, made his prediction in an interview with MMA Fighting. He said that he believes McGregor’s striking is too much for Chandler, and that he will be able to finish him early.

“I think Conor McGregor knocks him out in two rounds,” Poirier said. “I think it’s a good fight. I think it’s a fun fight. I think it’s a fight that the fans are going to enjoy. But I think Conor McGregor knocks him out in two rounds.”

There is no set date yet for McGregor and Chandler but there have been rumors that we can expect a fight towards the end of the year either at Madison Square Garden in NYC or the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. This fight could be either a lightweight or welterweight bout, and it is expected to be one of the most anticipated fights of the year.

McGregor is a former UFC lightweight champion, and he is one of the biggest stars in the sport. He is known for his striking power and his charisma. Chandler is a former Bellator lightweight champion, and he is known for his athleticism and his power.

McGregor has been on the shelf since breaking his ankle in his last loss to Dustin Poirier back in July 2021. He had to have surgery to repair his broken ankle and then went through extensive rehab to get right. Now that he is fully healthy two years later he is ready to attempt to make another run at a world title.

Poirier has fought both McGregor and Chandler, and he knows both fighters well. He is confident that McGregor will be able to win the fight, and he believes that it will be a short one.

“I think Conor McGregor’s striking is too much for Michael Chandler,” Poirier said. “I think he’s going to be able to land some big shots, and I think he’s going to be able to finish him early.”

Only time will tell who will win the fight, but it is sure to be an exciting one.