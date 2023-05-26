News

Dustin Poirier Predicts Conor McGregor to Knockout Michael Chandler in Two Rounds

Author image
Garrett Kerman
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Conor McGregor v Michael Chandler

Dustin Poirier has predicted that Conor McGregor’s fight against Michael Chandler will end in two rounds.

Poirier, who has fought both McGregor and Chandler, made his prediction in an interview with MMA Fighting. He said that he believes McGregor’s striking is too much for Chandler, and that he will be able to finish him early.

“I think Conor McGregor knocks him out in two rounds,” Poirier said. “I think it’s a good fight. I think it’s a fun fight. I think it’s a fight that the fans are going to enjoy. But I think Conor McGregor knocks him out in two rounds.”

There is no set date yet for McGregor and Chandler but there have been rumors that we can expect a fight towards the end of the year either at Madison Square Garden in NYC or the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. This fight could be either a lightweight or welterweight bout, and it is expected to be one of the most anticipated fights of the year.

McGregor is a former UFC lightweight champion, and he is one of the biggest stars in the sport. He is known for his striking power and his charisma. Chandler is a former Bellator lightweight champion, and he is known for his athleticism and his power.

McGregor has been on the shelf since breaking his ankle in his last loss to Dustin Poirier back in July 2021. He had to have surgery to repair his broken ankle and then went through extensive rehab to get right. Now that he is fully healthy two years later he is ready to attempt to make another run at a world title.

Poirier has fought both McGregor and Chandler, and he knows both fighters well. He is confident that McGregor will be able to win the fight, and he believes that it will be a short one.

“I think Conor McGregor’s striking is too much for Michael Chandler,” Poirier said. “I think he’s going to be able to land some big shots, and I think he’s going to be able to finish him early.”

Only time will tell who will win the fight, but it is sure to be an exciting one.

Topics  
News
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Related To News

News
Super Bowl 50 - Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos

Chris Harris Looking to Sign With Super Bowl Contender

Author image Mathew Huff  •  May 19 2023
News
edmen shahbazyan
UFC Vegas 73: Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Anthony Hernandez Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  May 18 2023
News
ice skates
2002 Olympic Figure Skating Champion Sarah Hughes Plans A Congressional Run
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 16 2023
News
Swimming - Olympics: Day 3
Swimming Legend Michael Phelps Continues To Advocate For Mental Health Awareness
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 13 2023
News
Inside LeBron James' 10-Year Plan to Own an NBA Team in Las Vegas
LeBron James Claps Back at Steve Kerr for Flopping Comment
Author image Mathew Huff  •  May 12 2023
News
jamal murray
Jamal Murray Has No Beef With Landry Shamet
Author image Mathew Huff  •  May 10 2023
News
2014 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships - Day 2
Simone Biles Reunites With Two Former Olympic Teammates At Destination Wedding
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 9 2023
More News
Arrow to top