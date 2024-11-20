Dysfunction Potentially Brewing in 76ers Locker Room

The Philadelphia 76ers continue their season with frustration and struggles. Things did not improve after they dropped their fourth straight game after losing to the Miami Heat. Shams Charania reported about a team meeting after the game that resulted in some difficult conversations between teammates.

“The loss to the Heat was the fourth in a row for the 76ers, sparking veteran guard Kyle Lowry to call for the meeting — a much-needed heart-to-heart and a call to action and urgency, sources told ESPN, in which both players and coaches held each other accountable and took fault in the start to the season. In the meeting, Maxey challenged Embiid to be on time to team activities, calling out the former league MVP about being late “for everything” and how it impacts the locker room, from other players to the coaching staff, sources briefed on the meeting told ESPN. Maxey and Embiid have a close friendship and have a history of holding each other accountable, according to those around the team. “Tyrese loves Big Fella’, but this is the elephant in the room,” a person involved in the meeting told ESPN.”

Philadelphia is currently 2-11 to start the season.

A Tumultuous Season for the Philadelphia 76ers Thus Far

This latest report is the newest in a string of incidents that have plagued the Philadelphia 76ers’ new campaign. Joel Embiid was also recently served a three-game suspension. This was for shoving a Philadelphia reporter who brought up Embiid’s family in an article. The former league MVP also said he is sometimes confused by what the team is trying to execute on the court. However, Philadelphia’s lack of execution and cohesiveness is not all on Embiid.

The 76ers currently rank dead last in points per game (103.3), last in team field goal percentage (42.8 percent), 29th in team rebounding percentage (45.9 percent), and 29th in team three-point shooting percentage (31.6 percent). Defensively, matters are not much better. Philadelphia ranks 16th in team defensive rating (113.2), 16th in team defensive rebounding percentage (70.3 percent), and 29th blocks per game (3.5). After looking at these numbers, one would question if this is really a team that has the likes of Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey on their squad. However, injuries, dysfunction, and distractions have been a recipe for a terrible start to the season for the Philadelphia 76ers. Time will tell if they can correct course and take advantage of the weaker Eastern Conference.