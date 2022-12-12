Eagles

Eagles 48, Giants 22

Author image
jaxsportsmedia
3 min read
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

No letdown or letup so far for the Eagles in 2022, almost like too much good news…Rainy day at the Meadowlands but sunshine on the stat sheets….

Nailing down a playoff berth was first thing on the Philadelphia Eagles‘ wish list for the season. They want more and, with the league’s best record and the way they continue to blow out opponents, who’s going to stop them?

Jalen Hurts threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as the Eagles clinched their second straight playoff berth and fifth in six years with a 48-22 win over the fading New York Giants on Sunday.

“We got way bigger goals than this one,” Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said without referring to the NFC East title, the top playoff seed or the Super Bowl. “On to the next one. It’s nice to get this win here because this is a good football team. It’s nice to come out here and play well on the road.”

Hurts improved his MVP credentials by throwing for 217 yards and hitting DaVonta Smith on a 41-yard fourth-down TD strike and A.J. Brown on a 33-yarder as the Eagles (12-1) scored on their first three possessions. The third-year quarterback also ran for 77 yards, highlighted by a 10-yard TD scamper late in the third quarter.

“The most simple thing we’ve done is to try and grow and execute,” said Hurts, who was 21 of 31 passing. “It’s good that we prepared in a way that we’ve been able to execute at a high level. We just want to continue to do that. That’s the name of the game.”

Miles Sanders ran for 144 yards, scored on runs of 3 and 40 yards and hit the 1,000-yard mark for the season (1,068) as the Eagles handed the Giants their worst loss under first-year coach Brian Daboll. Jake Elliott kicked two field goals and the defense finished with seven sacks, including three by Brandon Graham.

“We’re not done yet,” Graham said. “I feel great, just us reaching our goals: making the playoffs, postseason. We’ve got so much more game and ball to go. We’ve got to make sure we finish like we want to. A great first step.”

Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor threw touchdown passes for the Giants (7-5-1). They have one win in their last six games (1-4-1) and their hopes of their first playoff berth since 2016 are slipping with four games remaining.

The Eagles, who have the league’s second-ranked defense and third-ranked offense, dominated from the start. They sacked Jones twice on the opening series and Hurts then took over, driving them 84 and 91 yards for touchdowns.

Team Stats
1st Downs 27 18
Passing 1st downs 10 11
Rushing 1st downs 15 7
1st downs from penalties 2 0
3rd down efficiency 6-11 4-13
4th down efficiency 1-1 2-3
Total Plays 66 62
Total Yards 437 304
Total Drives 12 11
Yards per Play 6.6 4.9
Passing 184 181
Comp-Att 21-31 23-32
Yards per pass 5.3 4.6
Interceptions thrown 0 0
Sacks-Yards Lost 4-33 7-35
Rushing 253 123
Rushing Attempts 31 23
Yards per rush 8.2 5.3
Red Zone (Made-Att) 3-4 3-4
Penalties 2-9 5-34
Turnovers 0 1
Fumbles lost 0 1
Interceptions thrown 0 0
Defensive / Special Teams TDs 0 0
Possession 32:30 27:30
Topics  
Eagles
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image

jaxsportsmedia

Jax Sports Media has been reporting on NFL teams in the mid-Atlantic region since 2006. Thomas Jackson is its senior writer. Tom started covering the Philadelphia Eagles for the MVN Network in 2007. In 2009 he joined the Bloguin Network. He now also covers the Baltimore Ravens.
View All Posts By jaxsportsmedia

jaxsportsmedia

Jax Sports Media has been reporting on NFL teams in the mid-Atlantic region since 2006. Thomas Jackson is its senior writer. Tom started covering the Philadelphia Eagles for the MVN Network in 2007. In 2009 he joined the Bloguin Network. He now also covers the Baltimore Ravens.
View All Posts By jaxsportsmedia

Related To Eagles

Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles overcome false starts to dom Titans, 35-10

Author image jaxsportsmedia  •  Dec 5 2022
Eagles
Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett out for season with torn ACL
Eagles victimize Packers in hit and run, 40-33
Author image jaxsportsmedia  •  Nov 28 2022
Eagles
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Philadelphia Eagles
Eagles edge Indy in a tense way, 17-16
Author image jaxsportsmedia  •  Nov 21 2022
Eagles
Washington Redskins v Philadelphia Eagles
Washington exploits superior game plan and generous refs to beat Eagles, 32-21
Author image jaxsportsmedia  •  Nov 15 2022
Eagles
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Football Team
Eagles face a tough rematch with Commanders on MNF
Author image jaxsportsmedia  •  Nov 13 2022
Eagles
milessanders
Eagles slide past Texans, 29-17
Author image jaxsportsmedia  •  Nov 4 2022
Eagles
NFL betting apps(1)
Best NFL Betting Apps & Promo Codes For Philadelphia Eagles v Houston Texans | iOS & Android Betting Apps
Author image Andy Newton  •  Nov 3 2022
More News
Arrow to top