Eagles Acquire Tank Bigsby in Trade With Jaguars

Tank Bigsby officially has a new home. The Jacksonville Jaguars have reportedly traded running back Tank Bigsby to the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. In return, Jacksonville will receive a fifth- and sixth-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. This move is just the latest in a series of aggressive offseason decisions made by the Eagles, who appear determined to repeat their championship success. Other key acquisitions include wide receiver John Metchie III, offensive lineman Fred Johnson, and backup quarterback Sam Howell.

While superstar Saquon Barkley remains the clear-cut starting running back in Philadelphia, the front office clearly understands the value of backfield depth in a grueling NFL season. Injuries and performance fluctuations are common, and the addition of Bigsby gives the team a solid insurance policy. The Eagles’ running back room already includes AJ Dillon and promising rookie Will Shipley, but Bigsby brings a combination of experience and untapped upside that could prove valuable in the long run. Though he may not be stepping in as the starter, he now has a legitimate opportunity to contribute to a Super Bowl-caliber team.

Tank Bigsby’s Potential

In 34 career games with the Jaguars, Bigsby accumulated 910 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. He also chipped in eight receptions for 60 yards. These numbers may not leap off the page. However, it’s important to note that Bigsby was operating behind Travis Etienne Jr., Jacksonville’s dynamic starting running back. Given limited touches and playing time, Bigsby still showed flashes of power, vision, and elusiveness. Traits that intrigued the Eagles’ scouting department.

The Jaguars’ running back room had grown crowded after the addition of a pair of rookie backs, prompting the team to move Bigsby in exchange for future draft capital. For Philadelphia, the move represents a low-risk, high-reward opportunity. Bigsby’s fresh start in a new system, particularly behind an elite offensive line, could unlock his full potential.

Extra Running Back Depth for the Philadelphia Eagles

Depth has become an increasingly important factor for contending teams, particularly at physically demanding positions like running back. The Eagles understand this better than most. Especially after navigating several injuries during their Super Bowl run. With Barkley carrying most of the workload, Bigsby can serve as a powerful short-yardage option or a dependable change-of-pace back. His experience, combined with his youth, makes him a perfect fit in Philadelphia’s rotation.

Overall, this trade gives the Eagles another weapon as they gear up for another deep playoff push. For Bigsby, it’s a second chance and a fresh opportunity to prove his worth and possibly, win a Super Bowl in the process.