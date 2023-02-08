Eagles CB Darius Slay takes shot at Patricia ahead of Super Bowl

Ahead of Super Bowl LVII, Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay had plenty to say about former Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia.

When asked about Patricia, Slay ripped into his old coach. He felt like he couldn’t play under Patricia and the pair ultimately did not get along.

In fact, Patricia went as far as telling Slay that he didn’t belong with the NFL’s elite group of quarterbacks.

Slay Slams Former Coach Matt Patricia Ahead of Super Bowl LVI

Slay spent his first seven seasons with the Lions and was traded to the Eagles in 2020. But before he was traded, Matt Patricia came in as head coach in 2018, just after the cornerback earned his first Pro Bowl nod.

During the offseason, Patricia had issues with Slay working out with veteran cornerbacks Richard Sherman and Aqib Talib.

“He basically just said, ‘You are not in that category yet,’” Slay said. “At that time, I only had one Pro Bowl but now I’m at five, so I want to know how he feels about that now. I don’t wish bad on him, but as a man, me and him just don’t get along. He’s a smart coach, he knows his Xs and Os, but the disrespect is not what I’m with.”

Slay Doesn’t Hold Back

Slay played under Patricia for two seasons before Patricia traded him to the Eagles for a third-round and fifth-round draft pick.

After he was traded to the Eagles, Slay went on a Detroit radio station and ripped apart Patricia.

“I didn’t have that much respect for Matty P as a person, because it was hard for me to play for him. That’s all it was.”

It seems like the cornerback still has problems with his former coach.

During the Super Bowl opening day, he spoke about his experience when Patricia arrived in Detroit.

According to Slay, Patricia immediately rubbed him the wrong way.

“I mean, it was weird how he came in like he was just bigger and better than all of us,” Slay said. “He acted like we asked to be here. You know, we do get selected. That was crazy. That was a first.”