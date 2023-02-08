NFL News and Rumors

Eagles CB Darius Slay Takes Shot At Matt Patricia Ahead of Super Bowl

Author image
Gia Nguyen
Linkedin
2 min read
Eagles CB Darius Slay takes shot at Patricia ahead of Super Bowl

Ahead of Super Bowl LVII, Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay had plenty to say about former Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia.

When asked about Patricia, Slay ripped into his old coach. He felt like he couldn’t play under Patricia and the pair ultimately did not get along.

In fact, Patricia went as far as telling Slay that he didn’t belong with the NFL’s elite group of quarterbacks.

Slay Slams Former Coach Matt Patricia Ahead of Super Bowl LVI

Slay spent his first seven seasons with the Lions and was traded to the Eagles in 2020. But before he was traded, Matt Patricia came in as head coach in 2018, just after the cornerback earned his first Pro Bowl nod.

During the offseason, Patricia had issues with Slay working out with veteran cornerbacks Richard Sherman and Aqib Talib.

“He basically just said, ‘You are not in that category yet,’” Slay said. “At that time, I only had one Pro Bowl but now I’m at five, so I want to know how he feels about that now. I don’t wish bad on him, but as a man, me and him just don’t get along. He’s a smart coach, he knows his Xs and Os, but the disrespect is not what I’m with.”

Slay Doesn’t Hold Back

Slay played under Patricia for two seasons before Patricia traded him to the Eagles for a third-round and fifth-round draft pick.

After he was traded to the Eagles, Slay went on a Detroit radio station and ripped apart Patricia.

“I didn’t have that much respect for Matty P as a person, because it was hard for me to play for him. That’s all it was.”

It seems like the cornerback still has problems with his former coach.

During the Super Bowl opening day, he spoke about his experience when Patricia arrived in Detroit.

According to Slay, Patricia immediately rubbed him the wrong way.

“I mean, it was weird how he came in like he was just bigger and better than all of us,” Slay said. “He acted like we asked to be here. You know, we do get selected. That was crazy. That was a first.”

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Linkedin

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Linkedin
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Eagles CB Darius Slay takes shot at Patricia ahead of Super Bowl

Eagles CB Darius Slay Takes Shot At Matt Patricia Ahead of Super Bowl

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  5min
NFL News and Rumors
Andy Reid gets a gatorade bath in Super Bowl LIV.
Super Bowl LVII Props: Gatorade, National Anthem, And Coin Toss
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  6h
NFL News and Rumors
Steve Wilks stands on the sideline as Carolina Panthers Interim Coach, and will become the 49ers Defensive Coordinator.
49ers To Hire Steve Wilks As Defensive Coordinator
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  9h
NFL News and Rumors
Bill Belichick and Tom Brady of the New England Patriots embrace after winning the AFC Championship.
Tom Brady Dismisses The ‘Stupid’ Brady Vs. Belichick Debate
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  12h
NFL News and Rumors
Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles on Super Bowl Opening Night.
Eagles Jeffrey Lurie Says Jalen Hurts Has Nothing To Prove
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  12h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: AFC Wild Card-Tennessee Titans at New England Patriots
Tom Brady Poses In His Underwear, Defers FOX Gig To 2024
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  13h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs
Mahomes, Hurts Carry NFL’s Black QB Cultural Torch To Super Bowl 57
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Feb 6 2023
More News
Arrow to top