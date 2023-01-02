Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni Hints At Jalen Hurts Returning Next Week Vs Giants

The Philadelphia Eagles are eagerly awaiting the return of their MVP hopeful superstar quarterback Jalen Hurts after he injured his shoulder against the Chicago Bears on December 18.

There was hopes that Hurts could have returned against the Saints on Sunday, however he didn’t make the pitch and his absence was felt for the second week running. This year, the Eagles are now 13-1 with Hurts playing, and 0-2 without him on the field, with two losses coming in their past two games, both without the 24-year-old on the pitch.

Jalen Hurts’ value to the Eagles keeps rising. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 1, 2023

Nick Sirianni hasn’t confirmed if Hurts will be active next week for their season finale against the New York Giants, however hinted at his highly anticipated return.

“Obviously, we will take it one day at a time,” Sirianni said. “For me to say right now and today that, ‘Yeah, Jalen is playing,’ or, ‘No, he is not playing,’ I don’t think is fair to anybody, because so many things can happen in a week.”

Eagles fans can be hopeful of seeing his return in Week 18, ahead of the post season drama yet to unfold.

“We’re going to have to evaluate and see where he is,” Sirianni said. “Nothing changes in that aspect of it. His health is the No. 1 priority and not putting him in a position that is going to risk his health. We’ll evaluate that as the week goes. Obviously if he’s ready to go, he’ll play.”

I miss Jalen Hurts — Bleeding Green Nation (@BleedingGreen) January 1, 2023

The team will get ready to challenge for the Super Bowl 57 title, and will hopefully have Jalen Hurts active on the field.

