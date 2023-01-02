NFL News and Rumors

Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni Hints At Jalen Hurts Returning Next Week Vs Giants

Author image
Kyle Curran
Twitter
2 min read
Nick-Sirianni-Jalen-Hurts
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

The Philadelphia Eagles are eagerly awaiting the return of their MVP hopeful superstar quarterback Jalen Hurts after he injured his shoulder against the Chicago Bears on December 18. 

There was hopes that Hurts could have returned against the Saints on Sunday, however he didn’t make the pitch and his absence was felt for the second week running. This year, the Eagles are now 13-1 with Hurts playing, and 0-2 without him on the field, with two losses coming in their past two games, both without the 24-year-old on the pitch.

Nick Sirianni hasn’t confirmed if Hurts will be active next week for their season finale against the New York Giants, however hinted at his highly anticipated return.

“Obviously, we will take it one day at a time,” Sirianni said. “For me to say right now and today that, ‘Yeah, Jalen is playing,’ or, ‘No, he is not playing,’ I don’t think is fair to anybody, because so many things can happen in a week.”

Eagles fans can be hopeful of seeing his return in Week 18, ahead of the post season drama yet to unfold.

“We’re going to have to evaluate and see where he is,” Sirianni said. “Nothing changes in that aspect of it. His health is the No. 1 priority and not putting him in a position that is going to risk his health. We’ll evaluate that as the week goes. Obviously if he’s ready to go, he’ll play.”

The team will get ready to challenge for the Super Bowl 57 title, and will hopefully have Jalen Hurts active on the field.

Looking to place a bet on American Football? Check out the best NFL betting sites.

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image
Twitter

Kyle Curran

Kyle Curran specialises in football (soccer), darts, combat sports, basketball and American football and has worked with numerous sports and gambling websites including Sportslens, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community. He also writes news, betting tips and SEO content. He can regularly be found providing live football (soccer) commentary on Flashscore. And previously read news bulletins on local radio stations up and down the UK, courtesy of DerbyshireMediaCompany. He also formerly covered Premier League and EFL matches as an accredited journalist and editor for Prost International.
View All Posts By Kyle Curran

Kyle Curran

Twitter
Kyle Curran specialises in football (soccer), darts, combat sports, basketball and American football and has worked with numerous sports and gambling websites including Sportslens, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community. He also writes news, betting tips and SEO content. He can regularly be found providing live football (soccer) commentary on Flashscore. And previously read news bulletins on local radio stations up and down the UK, courtesy of DerbyshireMediaCompany. He also formerly covered Premier League and EFL matches as an accredited journalist and editor for Prost International.
View All Posts By Kyle Curran

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Nick-Sirianni-Jalen-Hurts

Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni Hints At Jalen Hurts Returning Next Week Vs Giants

Author image Kyle Curran  •  1h
NFL News and Rumors
Terrell Owens is Preparing for an NFL Comeback
Terrell Owens is Preparing for an NFL Comeback
Author image Dylan Williams  •  Dec 28 2022
NFL News and Rumors
Dak Prescott
Top Five Performers from Week 16 of the 2022 NFL Season
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 27 2022
NFL News and Rumors
Tua Tagovailoa Is Back In Concussion Protocol, Status Uncertain
Tua Tagovailoa Is Back In Concussion Protocol, Status Uncertain
Author image Dylan Williams  •  Dec 26 2022
NFL News and Rumors
Josh Norman Is a Carolina Panther Again
Josh Norman Is a Carolina Panther Again
Author image Dylan Williams  •  Dec 26 2022
NFL News and Rumors
Nathaniel Hackett Fired By Denver Broncos After Christmas Debacle
Nathaniel Hackett Fired By Denver Broncos After Christmas Debacle
Author image Dylan Williams  •  Dec 26 2022
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: New England Patriots at New York Jets
Jets QB Zach Wilson on performance vs Jaguars: ‘It’s not good enough’
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Dec 23 2022
More News
Arrow to top