Eagles Continue Undefeated Run As Jalen Hurts Impresses

Author image
Kyle Curran
Twitter
1 min read
Fly Jalen Fly
Star quarterback Jalen Hurts threw for 155 yards and two touchdowns as the Philadelphia Eagles stayed undefeated with a 26-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night. 

The Eagles are now 6-0 for the first time since 2004, when they won their first seven games and went to the Super Bowl. They remain the only undefeated team in the NFL, they remain in first place in the NFC East, and they remain the current best team in football.

They started off in fine fashion, racking up 20 consecutive points to start the game – all in the second quarter. Miles Sanders started things off with a 5-yard touchdown run and then Hurts found A.J. Brown for a 15-yard touchdown pass. Jake Elliot then kicked on with two field goals to put the Eagles in a comfortable lead.

Nick Sirianni’s side did well to hold on to their lead in the fourth quarter, after their 20-0 lead shrank to 20-17, holding on scoring a late rush to keep the lead in tact.

