Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts faced a 3-and-15 play during the first quarter of the season-opener against the Detroit Lions. From the shotgun formation, Hurts dropped back to pass and faced a rush hard-charging rookie Aidan Hutchinson, who then was seeking his first NFL sack.

Hutchinson would have to wait. Hurts deked his way into the open field, scrambling for a first down.

When asked to rate his top 2022 plays, Hurts, who went 14-1 as a starter, threw for 3,701 yards and placed second to Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes for 2022 NFL AP MVP, said:

“Season’s not over yet.”

#Eagles QB Jalen Hurts was asked what's his best play of the season. Answer: "Season's not over yet." Vintage Hurts response. pic.twitter.com/ZtCt3wr82D — Geoff Mosher (@GeoffMosherNFL) February 2, 2023

Jalen Hurts Growing Into Role with OL’s Help

Bold.

And classic.

Especially from a third-year player with two forgettable seasons on his resume.

Hurts made the statement during the opening festivities for Super Bowl 57, demonstrating confidence in knowing he is a proven signal-caller. Before this season, there were doubters.

A lot of them.

As a rookie, he earned his first start in Week 14. He was benched by Week 17, a move team insiders believe cost ex-coach Doug Pederson his job.

As a sophomore under new coach Nick Sirianni, the Eagles were bounced from the first round of the playoffs.

In his third year, Hurts entered protective custody by his offensive line. Guarded by one of the NFL’s top units, Hurts’ confidence continues to grow.

“My confidence came from him pretty early,” right tackle Lane Johnson said during Super Bowl festivities, as reported by Foxsports.com. “Even though the first two seasons, we had some adversity, but he never changed his personality and his work ethic never changed.”

The Eagles offensive line is a brick wall 🧱 pic.twitter.com/bv7clWpKPl — PFF (@PFF) February 6, 2023

Eagles’ OL Remained Dominant From First Game

According to ESPN, Johnson recorded a position-high 95 percent pass-block win rate this season. As a unit, the Eagles’ offensive line ranked second with a 75 percent run-block win rate.

The Eagles’ dominance was evident from the first game. Hurts’ early first-down scramble against the Lions was a preview.

Entering Sunday’s Super Bowl matchup against the Chiefs, the Eagles are demonstrating how to build a foundation of a franchise: Provide a young, talented QB with an offensive line he can trust.

“I feel like the O-line has done a good job this past year, but just as far as (Hurts’) evolution from where he started to where he is now, he’s maintained composure,” Johnson said. “I feel like he’s been the same guy even through adversity. He’s never wavered, and I feel like having that body language and that chemistry around your team makes them calm and makes me want to work hard. So, he does a good job with setting the example.”