Eagles open on the road against the Lions

1:00 pm on Sunday, September 11 in Detroit, first game of a new season… EYE will worry a little about how slowly the Eagles offense seems to gel in these openers. It’s understandable with such limited preparation time as a unit in these shortened preseasons. You just don’t want to see your defense taxed with a lot of quick outs by your own offense, as the defense is a work in progress too. Jonathan Gannon’s defensive unit has a bunch of new faces, in effect playing together for the first time. Pass rusher Haason Reddick, DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson, linebacker Kyzir White, rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis, rookie linebacker Nakobe Dean, and veteran cornerback James Bradberry are among the new names you will hear called on Sunday.

Detroit, despite finishing the 2021 season with a record of 3-13-1, has an optimistic outlook in this one. On defense, the Lions have a nasty defensive end in Charles Harris who will be hunting sacks. Detroit will hope former first-round cornerback Jeff Okudah returns healthy from the Achilles tear he suffered in 2021. If he is able to return and show the form he had in college at Ohio State and rookie Aidan Hutchinson is able to provide a pass rush, the Detroit Lions are potentially on the verge of being a dangerous team in the NFC North. With rookies Penei Sewell and Amon-Ra St. Brown coming on strong to finish 2021, the offense looks to move forward. Adding a big play receiver like D.J. Chark in free agency should help. Jared Goff enters his second season as the starting quarterback in Detroit.