Eagles practice vs. Browns as roster decisions loom

jaxsportsmedia
This is the week of joint practice with the Cleveland Browns.  Thursday, Friday… then a preseason game on Sunday.

The Eagles are down to 85 players in the preseason. These guys have been released or traded away already:

WR Josh Hammond, WR Keric Wheatfall, TE J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, OG Bill Dunkle, DT Noah Elliss, DE Ali Fayad, CB Jimmy Moreland, S Jared Mayden.

Tough business…

That leaves the following list of players who are fighting for a job; Jimmy Kempski put together this list going into the Cleveland practices:

Bubble players (18)

Quarterback: Reid Sinnett

Running back: Jason Huntley, Kennedy Brooks

Wide receiver: Greg Ward, Britain Covey

Tight end: Grant Calcaterra 📉, Noah Togiai 📈

Offensive line: Le’Raven Clark, Jack Anderson, Kayode Awosika 📈

Defensive line:

Linebackers: Kyron Johnson 📉

Cornerbacks: Josh Jobe 📈, Tay Gowan, Kary Vincent

Safeties: Reed Blankenship 📈, K’Von Wallace, Andre Chachere, Ugo Amadi 🆕

Longshots (19)

Quarterback: Carson Strong 📉

Running back: DeAndre Torrey 🆕

Wide receiver: John Hightower, Deon Cain, Devon Allen 📉

Tight end: Richard Rodgers 📉

Offensive line: Josh Sills, Jarrid Williams, Cameron Tom 🆕

• Defensive line: Renell Wren, Marvin Wilson, Kobe Smith 🆕, Matt Leo

Linebackers: JaCoby Stevens 📉, Christian Elliss

Cornerbacks: Mac McCain 📉, Mario Goodrich, Josh Blackwell

Safeties: Jaquiski Tartt 📉

EYE will leave it at that for now.  My dear nephew John Gonoude works in the Eagles PR department and I will attend his mother’s memorial service this week. She is my sister and was taken from us too quickly.

We’re all on the bubble, life is a longshot.

Eagles
