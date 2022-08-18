Eagles practice vs. Browns as roster decisions loom

This is the week of joint practice with the Cleveland Browns. Thursday, Friday… then a preseason game on Sunday.
The Eagles are down to 85 players in the preseason. These guys have been released or traded away already:
WR Josh Hammond, WR Keric Wheatfall, TE J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, OG Bill Dunkle, DT Noah Elliss, DE Ali Fayad, CB Jimmy Moreland, S Jared Mayden.
Tough business…
That leaves the following list of players who are fighting for a job; Jimmy Kempski put together this list going into the Cleveland practices:
Bubble players (18)
• Quarterback: Reid Sinnett
• Running back: Jason Huntley, Kennedy Brooks
• Wide receiver: Greg Ward, Britain Covey
• Tight end: Grant Calcaterra 📉, Noah Togiai 📈
• Offensive line: Le’Raven Clark, Jack Anderson, Kayode Awosika 📈
• Defensive line:
• Linebackers: Kyron Johnson 📉
• Cornerbacks: Josh Jobe 📈, Tay Gowan, Kary Vincent
• Safeties: Reed Blankenship 📈, K’Von Wallace, Andre Chachere, Ugo Amadi 🆕
Longshots (19)
• Quarterback: Carson Strong 📉
• Running back: DeAndre Torrey 🆕
• Wide receiver: John Hightower, Deon Cain, Devon Allen 📉
• Tight end: Richard Rodgers 📉
• Offensive line: Josh Sills, Jarrid Williams, Cameron Tom 🆕
• Defensive line: Renell Wren, Marvin Wilson, Kobe Smith 🆕, Matt Leo
• Linebackers: JaCoby Stevens 📉, Christian Elliss
• Cornerbacks: Mac McCain 📉, Mario Goodrich, Josh Blackwell
• Safeties: Jaquiski Tartt 📉
EYE will leave it at that for now. My dear nephew John Gonoude works in the Eagles PR department and I will attend his mother’s memorial service this week. She is my sister and was taken from us too quickly.
We’re all on the bubble, life is a longshot.