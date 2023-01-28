Eagles vs 49ers: Playoff Preview, Predictions, Picks, and Odds

The red-hot San Francisco 49ers will take on the dominant Philadelphia Eagles in this week’s NFC Championship game. Philadelphia has been highly-touted Super Bowl favorites since mid-season, but the 49ers still have yet to lose a game with Brock Purdy at quarterback.

The Eagles have been perhaps the biggest surprise of this season. Many knew they were going to be improved this year, but few could have predicted them being this dominant. As for San Francisco, they have overcame injury after injury this year to still be considered a Super Bowl contender. Even without Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo, head coach, Kyle Shanahan has done a great job of putting Brock Purdy in position to succeed with a strong run-game and a solid offensive line. Will it be enough to overcome Jalen Hurts and company in this Eagles vs 49ers matchup though?

Eagles vs 49ers Game Info

• Location: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

• Date: Sunday, January 29th, 2023

• Kickoff: 3:30 PM ET

• TV: Fox

Can Brock Purdy Pull Off the Unthinkable?

Despite being the third string quarterback, Purdy has yet to lose a game while starting for the 49ers.

In his nine starts, he possesses a quarterback rating of 65.5. While his numbers may not be anything to write home about, he has also done just enough to get his team in positions to win.

San Francisco is arguably the best coached team in the league and can dominate almost any defense with their run-game. They love to utilize their running backs and wide receivers in run-plays and do it effectively.

The 49ers also have the best defense in the league. If there is any defense that would slow down Jalen Hurts, this would be the one.

Can the Eagles Continue to Soar High?

The Eagles have been the best team in the league all year for a reason. Not only do they have a great offense, their defense has been the unsung hero of their team success.

Philadelphia’s defense led by players like Darius Slay and James Bradberry have terrorized opposing offenses all season. This will be Brock Purdy’s toughest test yet.

This season, the defensive unit ranked eighth. As for the offense, it ranked second in the league only trailing the Patrick Mahomes-led Kansas City Chiefs.

The 49ers are on a roll right now, but the Eagles look like the hungriest team in the NFL.

Eagles vs 49ers Predictions And Picks

This could be the game of the year. This is shaping up to be a great matchup in all facets of the game.

Plus, both squads have great coaching, a great defense, and potent offenses. Do not be surprised if this game actually goes to overtime.

With all of this in mind, we are going to pick the Eagles to come away victorious. It feels like their year and their defense will be a tall task to overcome for a third-string quarterback in this Eagles vs 49ers showdown.

