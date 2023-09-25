NFL News and Rumors

Eagles Vs. Buccaneers NFL Monday Night Football Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Best Prop Bets


Dan Girolamo



Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans

Week 3 of Monday Night Football features another doubleheader. The first game features a matchup of unbeaten teams as the Philadelphia Eagles (2-0) head to Florida to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0). The game kicks off at 7:15 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN+. Below, we examine the Eagles vs. Buccaneers odds, predictions, picks, and best player props.

Eagles Vs. Buccaneers NFL Monday Night Football Odds

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith
Jan 21, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) celebrates with wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) and center Jason Kelce (62) after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter against the New York Giants in an NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Which team will join the San Francisco 49ers as the only other 3-0 N FC team?

The oddsmakers at BetOnline have the Eagles as a 5-point favorite. The Bucs have won four straight matchups against the Eagles since 2015. Philly last defeated Tampa in October 2013.

View the odds for the game via BetOnline below.

Bet Philadelphia Eagles Tampa Bay Buccaneers Play
Moneyline -222 +192 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -5 (-110) +5 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 45 (-106) Under 45 (-114) BetOnline logo

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Eagles Vs. Buccaneers NFL Monday Night Football Predictions And Picks

Buccaneers+5 (-110)

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield
Sep 10, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) leaves the field after the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

The play of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield has been one of the surprising developments of the season. Playing for his fourth team since 2021, Mayfield has been a steady presence at QB for Tampa, throwing for 490 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions with a 104.4 passer rating. Mayfield gets a favorable matchup, as the Eagles have allowed 326.0 passing yards per game.

For the Eagles, the running game exploded in Week 2’s victory over the Minnesota Vikings. Without Kenneth Gainwell in the lineup, Eagles running back D’Andre Swift seized the most out of his opportunity, rushing for 175 yards and one touchdown. Quarterback Jalen Hurts chipped in 35 yards rushing and two touchdowns.

Despite their dominance on the ground, the Eagles’ passing game has started slowly, with Hurts only throwing for 363 yards in two games. Plus, the Eagles rushing attack faces a tough Bucs run defense that’s allowed the fourth-least rushing yards per game (54.0).

If Mayfield takes care of the football (zero turnovers on the year), the Bucs should be able to make this a low-scoring affair and keep it close until the end.

Bet on Buccaneers +5 (-110) at BetOnline

Eagles Vs. Buccaneers NFL Monday Night Football Best Prop Bets

Chris Godwin Over 56.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

Chris Godwin Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers receiver Chris Godwin has not found the end zone in two games. However, Godwin has 10 catches on 13 targets. The Bucs WR did drop a potential touchdown in Week 2 against the Bears.

Godwin now draws an Eagles secondary that features Darius Slay and James Bradberry, with the latter returning from a concussion.

Godwin’s running mate, Mike Evans, has looked unstoppable (237 yards receiving) and will draw Slay on most plays.

Look for the Eagles’ defense to try and take away the big play to Evans down the field. This opens up the short passing game for Godwin and the Bucs, who will want to get the ball out early because of the Eagles’ strong pass rush.

Godwin is at his best in the slot, so look for the Bucs to get him the ball early out of that position.

Bet on Chris Godwin Over 56.5 Receiving Yards (-114) at BetOnline

Jalen Hurts Anytime Touchdown (-115)

The most unstoppable play in the NFL is the “Tush Push,” the short-yardage QB sneak from Hurts and the Eagles.

During the 2022 season, the Eagles used the formation 41 times and converted 37 opportunities into first downs and touchdowns.

Hurts scored two Tush Push touchdowns against the Vikings last week. Until proven otherwise, Hurts will score again using the Tush Push.

Bet on Jalen Hurts Anytime Touchdown (-115) at BetOnline

NFL Betting Guides 2023

Buccaneers Eagles NFL News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
