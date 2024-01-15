The final game of Wild Card Weekend will pit the No. 5 Philadelphia Eagles against the No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a special edition of Monday Night Football. Below, we examine the odds for Eagles vs. Buccaneers and share our predictions, picks, and best prop bet.

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2024

Eagles vs. Buccaneers Odds

A Wild Card Finale in Primetime 🤩 #PHIvsTB | 8:15 ET | ESPN, ABC, ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/Y7Xrg2eEOp — ESPN (@espn) January 15, 2024

On BetOnline, the Eagles are 3-point favorites. The Bucs played in the Monday night game on Super Wild Card Weekend in last year’s playoffs. Tampa lost to the Cowboys 31-14 in Tom Brady’s final game as a pro.

View the odds for the game below.

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Eagles vs. Buccaneers Predictions And Picks

Under 43 (-110)

The game between the Eagles and the Bucs is the hardest game of the weekend to read.

Philadelphia has not looked right for six weeks. After starting 10-1, the Eagles went 1-5 to finish the season. It’s not like the Eagles lost any major starters to injury during that run. Most of the starters that led the team to a 10-1 record have been playing, making this skid much more puzzling.

Tampa has also struggled the past two weeks. After losing to the Saints in Week 17, the Bucs clinched the NFC South with a 9-0 win over the Panthers. Style points don’t matter in the NFL. However, the Bucs managing to put up 228 yards against the NFL’s worst team in a win-and-in situation is concerning.

Neither quarterback will be fully healthy in this game. Hurts has been playing through multiple injuries all season, including a dislocated finger in Week 18 against the Giants. Baker Mayfield is nursing injuries to his ankle and ribs.

The Eagles will be without wide receiver A.J. Brown (knee), a huge loss for a struggling offense.

Tampa is playing much better defense than Philly. The Bucs are 7th in scoring (19.1 points/game), while the Eagles are 30th (25.2 points/game). Expect Todd Bowles to blitz Hurts all night, similar to how the Giants did in Week 18. Plus, the Eagles defense is an absolute mess under Matt Patricia

These two teams met earlier this year, with the Eagles winning 25-11. The under was the play in their regular season matchup. With no feel for this game, I’ll take the under for the postseason bout. The injuries to both QBs are concerning enough to make this a low-scoring affair.

Eagles vs. Buccaneers Best Prop Bet

Jalen Hurts 1+ Touchdown (-143)

While the thumb injury could affect Hurts’ throwing ability, it should not play a factor in the running game, especially regarding the “Tush Push.”

Hurts scored 15 rushing touchdowns this regular season. However, the Eagles QB has not run for a touchdown since Week 16.

During the Eagles’ postseason run last year, Hurts rushed for at least one touchdown in all three games. In big games, Hurts tends to find the end zone. I’ll back that trend, and trust Hurts to score a touchdown on Monday.