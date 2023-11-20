The final game in Week 11 is a great one. The Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) travel to Arrowhead to take on the Kansas City Chiefs (7-2). The game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN. Below, we examine the odds for Eagles vs. Chiefs and share our predictions, picks, and best prop bets.

Eagles vs. Chiefs NFL Monday Night Football Odds

Eagles and Chiefs, who squared off in last season’s Super Bowl, are a combined 15-3 this season and have the best records in their respective conferences entering tonight’s matchup. Eagles and Chiefs now trying to do something that hasn’t been done in 30 years: The only time the… pic.twitter.com/DjNp6kQqyc — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 20, 2023

On BetOnline, the Chiefs are a 2.5-point favorite over the Eagles. The Chiefs and the 49ers are the only two teams to be favored in every game this season.

View the odds for the game below.

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Eagles vs. Chiefs NFL Monday Night Football Predictions And Picks

Chiefs -2.5 (-118)

This is an eye test vs. trends game.

If you have watched both teams all season, the Eagles have looked like the better team. Philadelphia is coming off their best win of the season against the Dallas Cowboys, so their confidence will be high heading into this game.

When the Eagles have Lane Johnson in the lineup, they are a completely different team. Philadelphia is 87-48-1 with Johnson and 13-22 without their right tackle. The future Hall of Famer will play on Monday Night.

The human element does matter in this game. The Eagles want nothing more than to avenge their 38-35 loss in Super Bowl LVII. Jalen Hurts’ phone background is from his final moments in the Super Bowl before the Eagles’ loss. Even though it’s a regular season game, this game matters a lot to the Eagles.

Andy Reid is 28-4 all-time coming off a bye week, including the playoffs. Andy Reid-led teams have an 88% chance of winning coming off a bye. I like those odds. — Farzin Vousoughian (@Farzin21) November 19, 2023

I want to take the Eagles, but every major trend backs Kansas City.

The most dangerous phrase in football is “Andy Reid off a bye.” Including the playoffs, Reid is 28-4 SU (88%) in games after a bye week.

Patrick Mahomes is nearly invincible in November and December. Mahomes is 36-5 SU in November and December.

I’m following the trends and backing the Chiefs.

Eagles vs. Chiefs NFL Monday Night Football Best Prop Bet

Jalen Hurts Anytime Touchdown (+110)

Once again, I will mention the human element. With that phone background in mind, do you think Hurts won’t do everything to win the game?

Hurts’ knee is a bigger deal that should be talked about more. However, I don’t think the Eagles would play their franchise QB if he was injured.

Hurts has a rushing touchdown in six of nine games in 2023, including four of the last five. If the ball is on the goal line, you might as well cash the ticket because the Chiefs are not stopping the Tush Push.