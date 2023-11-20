NFL News and Rumors

Eagles vs. Chiefs: Monday Night Football Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Best Prop Bets

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce

The final game in Week 11 is a great one. The Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) travel to Arrowhead to take on the Kansas City Chiefs (7-2). The game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN. Below, we examine the odds for Eagles vs. Chiefs and share our predictions, picks, and best prop bets.

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2023

$1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
$750 Sportsbook Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
125% Welcome Bonus, Up To $3,125 in Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
$750 Sports Betting Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now

Eagles vs. Chiefs NFL Monday Night Football Odds

On BetOnline, the Chiefs are a 2.5-point favorite over the Eagles. The Chiefs and the 49ers are the only two teams to be favored in every game this season.

View the odds for the game below.

Bet Philadelphia Eagles Kansas City Chiefs Play
Moneyline +127 -147 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +2.5 (-102) -2.5 (-118) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 45.5 (-110) Under 45.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Eagles vs. Chiefs NFL Monday Night Football Predictions And Picks

Chiefs -2.5 (-118)

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce
Oct 22, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and tight end Travis Kelce (87) talk with reporter Tracy Wolfson after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

This is an eye test vs. trends game.

If you have watched both teams all season, the Eagles have looked like the better team. Philadelphia is coming off their best win of the season against the Dallas Cowboys, so their confidence will be high heading into this game.

When the Eagles have Lane Johnson in the lineup, they are a completely different team. Philadelphia is 87-48-1 with Johnson and 13-22 without their right tackle. The future Hall of Famer will play on Monday Night.

The human element does matter in this game. The Eagles want nothing more than to avenge their 38-35 loss in Super Bowl LVII. Jalen Hurts’ phone background is from his final moments in the Super Bowl before the Eagles’ loss. Even though it’s a regular season game, this game matters a lot to the Eagles.

I want to take the Eagles, but every major trend backs Kansas City.

The most dangerous phrase in football is “Andy Reid off a bye.” Including the playoffs, Reid is 28-4 SU (88%) in games after a bye week.

Patrick Mahomes is nearly invincible in November and December. Mahomes is 36-5 SU in November and December.

I’m following the trends and backing the Chiefs.

Bet on Chiefs -2.5 (-118) at BetOnline

Eagles vs. Chiefs NFL Monday Night Football Best Prop Bet

Jalen Hurts Anytime Touchdown (+110)

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts
Oct 8, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs the ball against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Once again, I will mention the human element. With that phone background in mind, do you think Hurts won’t do everything to win the game?

Hurts’ knee is a bigger deal that should be talked about more. However, I don’t think the Eagles would play their franchise QB if he was injured.

Hurts has a rushing touchdown in six of nine games in 2023, including four of the last five. If the ball is on the goal line, you might as well cash the ticket because the Chiefs are not stopping the Tush Push.

Bet on Jalen Hurts (+110) at BetOnline
Topics  
Chiefs Eagles NFL News and Rumors NFL picks
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
jimmyjohnson

Hallelujah! Jimmy Johnson Is Finally Being Inducted Into The Dallas Cowboys Ring Of Honor

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith
How to Watch Eagles vs. Chiefs on Monday Night Football | Free MNF Live Stream
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
New York Jets v Baltimore Ravens
Cleveland Browns Sign Super Bowl MVP QB Joe Flacco To Practice Squad
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
panthers cowboys week 11 (1)
Panthers Notebook: Vonn Bell Not Intimidated By Dallas Cowboys’ Dak Prescott-CeeDee Lamb Connection
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  11h
NFL News and Rumors
Dorian Thompson-Robinson
Four Emotional Moments In The Cleveland Browns Week 11 Win Over The Pittsburgh Steelers
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  13h
NFL News and Rumors
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson
The Detroit Lions Are 8-2 For The First Time Since 1962
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  14h
NFL News and Rumors
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs
How to Watch Vikings vs. Broncos on Sunday Night Football | Free SNF Live Stream
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Nov 18 2023
More News
Arrow to top