The best Monday Night Football matchup of the year closes out Week 11 when the Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) take on the Kansas City Chiefs (7-2) in a Super Bowl LVII rematch. Below, we examine our favorite Monday Night Football props for Eagles vs. Chiefs.

Eagles vs. Chiefs Monday Night Football Week 11 Player Props

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2023

Eagles vs. Chiefs Monday Night Football Props

Patrick Mahomes Over 4.5 Rushing Attempts (-110)

#Eagles v Chiefs: Weather Update Still looking like very little to no rain during the game. Going to drizzle throughout the day in KC, but basically done by kickoff But it is going to be cold and windy #💨 #🥶 pic.twitter.com/76ufAyLA0Z — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) November 20, 2023

Patrick Mahomes is the best quarterback in the NFL. However, Mahomes has not been playing up to that title. In his last two games, Mahomes has completed less than 67% of his passes and thrown for two touchdowns and two interceptions. Mahomes also failed to pass for over 200 yards in the Chiefs’ Week 9 win over the Dolphins.

Again, Mahomes is still the best quarterback in the league, but his numbers are down from his MVP season a year ago.

Mahomes now draws an Eagles defense that is excellent against the run (66.3 yards/game) but weak against the pass (257 yards/game). Expect the Chiefs to throw a lot on Monday night, even with cold weather in the forecast.

More passing plays mean more opportunities for the Eagles’ stout pass rush to attack Mahomes, meaning the Chiefs QB should be looking to move the chains with his legs.

Mahomes has at least six rushing attempts in five of nine games. Mahomes also tends to run more in big games, as evidenced by his six runs against the Eagles in last season’s Super Bowl. I like Mahomes to take off at least five times tonight.

D’Andre Swift Over 14.5 Rushing Attempts (-106)

“I think D'Andre Swift is going to be the best guy on the offensive side of the ball for the Philadelphia #Eagles.” — @deshields__ pic.twitter.com/IjK5Y2sNEc — JAKIB Sports (@JAKIBSports) November 20, 2023

Once he became the starter in Week 2, D’Andre Swift has been the Eagles’ top option in the backfield. Swift has at least 14 rushing attempts in seven of eight games since Week 2.

The Chiefs are better at defending the pass (176.0 yards/game, 4th in the NFL) than the run (112.2 yards/per game, 17th in the NFL).

The best way to stop Mahomes is to keep him off the field. Look for the Eagles to establish the running game with Swift early, leading to 15+ carries on the night.