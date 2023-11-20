NFL News and Rumors

Eagles vs. Chiefs Monday Night Football Props: Patrick Mahomes Among Best Bets

Dan Girolamo
3 min read
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates

The best Monday Night Football matchup of the year closes out Week 11 when the Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) take on the Kansas City Chiefs (7-2) in a Super Bowl LVII rematch. Below, we examine our favorite Monday Night Football props for Eagles vs. Chiefs.

Eagles vs. Chiefs Monday Night Football Week 11 Player Props

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Eagles vs. Chiefs Monday Night Football Props

Patrick Mahomes Over 4.5 Rushing Attempts (-110)

Patrick Mahomes is the best quarterback in the NFL. However, Mahomes has not been playing up to that title. In his last two games, Mahomes has completed less than 67% of his passes and thrown for two touchdowns and two interceptions. Mahomes also failed to pass for over 200 yards in the Chiefs’ Week 9 win over the Dolphins.

Again, Mahomes is still the best quarterback in the league, but his numbers are down from his MVP season a year ago.

Mahomes now draws an Eagles defense that is excellent against the run (66.3 yards/game) but weak against the pass (257 yards/game). Expect the Chiefs to throw a lot on Monday night, even with cold weather in the forecast.

More passing plays mean more opportunities for the Eagles’ stout pass rush to attack Mahomes, meaning the Chiefs QB should be looking to move the chains with his legs.

Mahomes has at least six rushing attempts in five of nine games. Mahomes also tends to run more in big games, as evidenced by his six runs against the Eagles in last season’s Super Bowl. I like Mahomes to take off at least five times tonight.

Bet on Patrick Mahomes Over 4.5 Rushing Attempts (-110) at BetOnline

D’Andre Swift Over 14.5 Rushing Attempts (-106)

Once he became the starter in Week 2, D’Andre Swift has been the Eagles’ top option in the backfield. Swift has at least 14 rushing attempts in seven of eight games since Week 2.

The Chiefs are better at defending the pass (176.0 yards/game, 4th in the NFL) than the run (112.2 yards/per game, 17th in the NFL).

The best way to stop Mahomes is to keep him off the field. Look for the Eagles to establish the running game with Swift early, leading to 15+ carries on the night.

Bet on D’Andre Swift Over 14.5 Rushing Attempts (-106) at BetOnline
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

