The Philadelphia Eagles (10-3) and the Seattle Seahawks (6-7) will face off on Monday Night Football to end Week 15. The game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN. Below, we examine the odds for Packers vs. Giants and share our predictions, picks, and best prop bet.

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2023

Eagles vs. Seahawks NFL Monday Night Football Odds

On BetOnline, the Eagles are a 3.5-point favorite. However, the status of both starting quarterbacks will play a major role in determining the closing line.

View the odds for the game below.

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Eagles vs. Seahawks NFL Monday Night Football Predictions And Picks

Under 45 (-110)

From @GMFB: The #Ravens lost RB Keaton Mitchell (knee) for the season; #Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence is in the protocol; #Seahawks QB Geno Smith (groin) has an uphill battle to play; #Eagles QB Jalen Hurts is sick. pic.twitter.com/F9NdRwPGWg — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 18, 2023

Who is going to play quarterback tonight? That’s a question we’re all asking, as Jalen Hurts (illness) and Geno Smith are both listed as questionable.

On Monday’s Good Morning Football, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said most players who deal with Hurts’ illness “end up playing,” and Smith needs to improve “a lot” for him to play.

These are all the combinations for the potential quarterback matchups on Monday night.

Jalen Hurts vs. Geno Smith

Jalen Hurts vs. Drew Lock

Marcus Mariota vs. Geno Smith

Marcus Mariota vs. Drew Lock

Going off Rapoport’s news, the likeliest matchup will be Hurts vs. Lock, but nothing is guaranteed. Until the status of each quarterback is finalized, I don’t feel comfortable betting on the spread.

Three quick stats to keep in mind.

The Seahawks are 24-12-1 ATS as home underdogs since 2003 (TeamRankings). The Eagles have not beaten the Seahawks since 2008 (0-7 including playoffs). Philadelphia is 8-4-1 ATS this season.

Because of the unknown status of each quarterback, the total appears to be the safer play. Although both defenses have been vulnerable the last few weeks, playing the under at 45 is a good number, especially if one, possibly two backup quarterbacks start the game.

Eagles vs. Seahawks NFL Monday Night Football Best Prop Bet

D’Andre Swift Over 57.5 Rushing Yards (-126)

Even if Hurts plays tonight, he won’t be 100%, meaning the Eagles offense will need to rely heavily on their skill positions to make big plays.

For Philadelphia to right the ship and end their losing streak, the Eagles must run the ball, especially with D’Andre Swift. Since Week 2, the Eagles are 9-0 when Swift rushes for at least 40 yards and 0-3 when he fails to hit that mark.

Seattle is vulnerable against the run (123.4 yards/game). With a limited Hurts, the Eagles should take advantage of their elite offensive line and feed Swift all night, leading to 60+ rushing yards.