NFL News and Rumors

Eagles vs. Seahawks: Monday Night Football Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Best Prop Bet

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Seattle Seahawks tight end Colby Parkinson (84)

The Philadelphia Eagles (10-3) and the Seattle Seahawks (6-7) will face off on Monday Night Football to end Week 15. The game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN. Below, we examine the odds for Packers vs. Giants and share our predictions, picks, and best prop bet.

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2023

$1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
$750 Sportsbook Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
125% Welcome Bonus, Up To $3,125 in Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
$750 Sports Betting Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now

Eagles vs. Seahawks NFL Monday Night Football Odds

On BetOnline, the Eagles are a 3.5-point favorite. However, the status of both starting quarterbacks will play a major role in determining the closing line.

View the odds for the game below.

Bet Philadelphia Eagles Seattle Seahawks Play
Moneyline -190 +165 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -3.5 (-110) +3.5 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 45 (-110) Under 45 (-110) BetOnline logo

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Eagles vs. Seahawks NFL Monday Night Football Predictions And Picks

Under 45 (-110)

Who is going to play quarterback tonight? That’s a question we’re all asking, as Jalen Hurts (illness) and Geno Smith are both listed as questionable.

On Monday’s Good Morning Football, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said most players who deal with Hurts’ illness “end up playing,” and Smith needs to improve “a lot” for him to play.

These are all the combinations for the potential quarterback matchups on Monday night.

  • Jalen Hurts vs. Geno Smith
  • Jalen Hurts vs. Drew Lock
  • Marcus Mariota vs. Geno Smith
  • Marcus Mariota vs. Drew Lock

Going off Rapoport’s news, the likeliest matchup will be Hurts vs. Lock, but nothing is guaranteed. Until the status of each quarterback is finalized, I don’t feel comfortable betting on the spread.

Three quick stats to keep in mind.

The Seahawks are 24-12-1 ATS as home underdogs since 2003 (TeamRankings). The Eagles have not beaten the Seahawks since 2008 (0-7 including playoffs). Philadelphia is 8-4-1 ATS this season.

Because of the unknown status of each quarterback, the total appears to be the safer play. Although both defenses have been vulnerable the last few weeks, playing the under at 45 is a good number, especially if one, possibly two backup quarterbacks start the game.

Bet on Under 45 (-110) at BetOnline

Eagles vs. Seahawks NFL Monday Night Football Best Prop Bet

D’Andre Swift Over 57.5 Rushing Yards (-126)

Inside, we explore a same game parlay in Week 10's Monday Night Football Game between the Denver Broncos and Buffalo Bills.
Nov 5, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back D’Andre Swift (0) runs with the ball past Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Even if Hurts plays tonight, he won’t be 100%, meaning the Eagles offense will need to rely heavily on their skill positions to make big plays.

For Philadelphia to right the ship and end their losing streak, the Eagles must run the ball, especially with D’Andre Swift. Since Week 2, the Eagles are 9-0 when Swift rushes for at least 40 yards and 0-3 when he fails to hit that mark.

Seattle is vulnerable against the run (123.4 yards/game). With a limited Hurts, the Eagles should take advantage of their elite offensive line and feed Swift all night, leading to 60+ rushing yards.

Bet on D’Andrew Swift Over 57.5 Rushing Yards at BetOnline
Topics  
Eagles NFL News and Rumors NFL picks Seattle Seahawks
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) runs towards the locker room

Eagles vs. Seahawks Monday Night Football Player Props

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  1h
NFL News and Rumors
Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata (68) and offensive tackle Lane Johnson (65)
How to Watch Eagles vs. Seahawks on Monday Night Football | Free MNF Live Stream
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  4h
NFL News and Rumors
eddy penero kicks GW FG for panthers versus falcons (1)
(Few) NFL Fans Watch Rain-Soaked Panthers Upset Falcons In NFC South Matchup At Bank of America Stadium
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  16h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Cleveland Browns
How to Watch Ravens vs. Jaguars on Sunday Night Football | Free SNF Live Stream
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  20h
NFL News and Rumors
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7)
NFL Week 15 Injury Report: Roster Updates For Week 15 NFL Games
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Dec 17 2023
NFL News and Rumors
lions sam laporta carries saturday night (1)
Primetime NFL Fans Watch QB Jared Goff, Rookies Lead Lions Past Broncos At Ford Field
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Dec 17 2023
NFL News and Rumors
nfl week 15 2 big upsets (1)
NFL Betting: Underdog Seahawks, Panthers Poised To Pull Off Week 15 Upsets
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Dec 16 2023
More News
Arrow to top