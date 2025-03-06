Eagles, Zack Baun Agree to Three-Year Deal

The Philadelphia Eagles are bringing back a key part of their elite defensive unit. The team has reportedly agreed to a new contract with linebacker, Zack Baun. The deal is reportedly for $51 million. $34 million of it is guaranteed at the time of signing with an additional $1.5 million in incentives. This deal will make Baun one of the highest paid linebackers in the NFL. The Philadelphia Eagles are wasting no time in retaining key personnel, especially on the defensive side of the field. The Eagles’ front office is once again showing why they are one of the most proactive front offices in the entire league.

Philadelphia Eagles Agree to New Three-Year Deal With Linebacker, Zack Baun

Zack Baun’s Impact

Baun emerged as one of the premier linebackers in the NFL this past season. He went from a rotational edge rusher to an All-Pro linebacker. A linebacker that got consideration for Defensive Player of the Year. During the Eagles’ Super Bowl campaign, Baun recorded 151 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 11 tackles for a loss, and five forced fumbles.

This was in route to his first Pro Bowl selection. He was also arguably the most important piece on the Eagles’ stout defense. Throughout his career, Zack Baun has logged numbers of 239 combined tackles, 17 tackles for a loss, and 5.5 sacks. He has also logged 153 solo tackles, one fumble recovery, and one interception in his five-year career. Clearly, the Philadelphia Eagles saw something in him that the New Orleans Saints did not during Baun’s four-year stint with them. The former Wisconsin Badger has come into his own in the past year and it has rewarded him with a Super Bowl ring and now, a new lucrative contract with the Eagles.

Philadelphia Looking to Retain Key Defensive Personnel

The Philadelphia Eagles have wasted no time in making moves after their Super Bowl win. Of course, it remains to be seen whether or not they will retain Josh Sweat. However, they have released Darius Slay, who they could still bring back on a more team-friendly deal. They also granted superstar running back, Saquon Barkley, a well-deserved contract extension. An extension that will make him the highest paid back in NFL history. Other notable players they will have to make decisions on include Mekhi Becton, Kenneth Gainwell, Oren Burks, and Parris Campbell. It is difficult to envision the Eagles retaining all of these players. However, they are at least making an effort in bringing back those who were most crucial to their recent Super Bowl run.