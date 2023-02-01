In recent years, prop bets for the Super Bowl are slowly released starting the Thursday after championship weekend. Due to so many factors and so much time before the game, mixed with an unusual amount of bets being placed on the most bet event of the year, sportsbooks err on the side of caution when it comes to releasing prop bet lines. But some early props are now available and can be bet using the button below.

First Touchdown Scorer Props

In recent Super Bowls, the odds on favorites for first touchdown scorer were a steady dose of running backs. But this year’s edition is a bit different as the odds are led by a tight end and a quarterback. It’s also a bit unusual that a wide receiver isn’t on the prop board until fifth and is receiving a valuable +1000 line. Both defensive and special teams units are on the board for +3000 if you’re looking for a wild start to Super Bowl LVII.

First Touchdown Scorer Prop Odds Play Travis Kelce +650 Jalen Hurts +800 Miles Sanders +800 Isiah Pacheco +850 A.J. Brown +1000 Jerrick McKinnon +1100

Super Bowl MVP Award Prop

For years, the Super Bowl MVP prop was by far the most bet prop. But as we’ve seen prop bets and the interest in them explode over the last few years, other props have entered the conversation. But this is still the most talked about and most anticipated outcome aside from the winner of the actual game.

It’s an award that has traditionally gone to offensive players and specifically quarterbacks. If you take a look back at the previous 25 Super Bowls, only four defensive players have taken home MVP honors. The most recent was Von Miller in Super Bowl 50. Conversely, 15 of the last 25 Super Bowl MVPs have been quarterbacks.

The defensive player with the best odds to win MVP is Hassan Reddick of the Philadelphia Eagles coming in at +3000.

An interesting note for this year is that the two quarterbacks who have the best odds for MVP, Jalen Hurts at +110 and Patrick Mahomes at +130, are both finalists for this year’s regular season MVP as well. After the quarterbacks, the odds jump to +1000 with tight end Travis Kelce.

Ten players have won Super Bowl MVP and regular season MVP in the same season but it hasn’t been done since Kurt Warner in 1999.

To take it a step further, some say there is a curse on the regular season MVP as a plethora of regular season MVPs have gone on to lose the Super Bowl in the same year. That recent list includes Kurt Warner in 2001, Rich Gannon in 2002, Shaun Alexander in 2005, Tom Brady in 2007, Peyton Manning in 2009 and 2013, Cam Newton in 2015, Matt Ryan in 2016, and Tom Brady in 2017.