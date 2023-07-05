The NFL season is approaching and every fan is excited and hopeful their team will win Super Bowl LVIII.

The Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl last year, led by superstar Patrick Mahomes.

While it is very difficult to repeat, Mahomes has proven he can defy all the odds.

There are a lot more up-and-coming teams that have their fans excited about their future.

The Detroit Lions and Jacksonville Jaguars are two teams that have a lot of promise heading into the season.

Scroll down to see the latest odds for Super Bowl LVIII, a breakdown of the top 10 NFL teams favored to win the Super Bowl, and the best bets to win the Lombardi Trophy.

Top 10 Teams Favored To Win Super Bowl LVIII

A few good teams are outside the top 10 favored to win the Super Bowl.

The up-and-coming Jacksonville Jaguars at +2500 just missed out on cracking the top 10 but they are tied with the Detroit Lions.

Jacksonville will be an exciting team to follow this season with Trevor Lawrence looking to take another step forward in year three.

In a weaker division, the Jags should win the AFC South again and are a team that can make some noise in the playoffs.

The Los Angeles Chargers have the 14th-best odds (+3300) of winning the Super Bowl.

Typically the offseason darlings, the Chargers disappointed again last year by not winning a playoff game.

Justin Herbert is extremely talented but the Chargers have not figured out how to win consistently.

This year could be different as they enter the season without much hype, unlike the last year or two.

The Minnesota Vikings went 13-4 last year but did not win a playoff game.

They overachieved going 13-4 last year as they were not considered serious contenders.

Minnesota is the 15th favorite to win the SB at +4500 odds.

Check out Super Bowl LVIII odds from the best NFL betting sites below.

NFL Teams Super Bowl Odds Play Kansas City Chiefs +650 Philadelphia Eagles +700 Cincinnati Bengals +850 Buffalo Bills +1000 San Francisco 49ers +1000 New York Jets +1400 Dallas Cowboys +1600 Miami Dolphins +1600 Baltimore Ravens +2000 Detroit Lions +2500 Jacksonville Jaguars +2500 Seattle Seahawks +2800 Cleveland Browns +3500 Los Angeles Chargers +3300 Minnesota Vikings +4500 Green Bay Packers +5000 New England Patriots +5000 New Orleans Saints +5000 Denver Broncos +5500 Las Vegas Raiders +5500 New York Giants +6000 Atlanta Falcons +6600 Chicago Bears +6600 Los Angeles Rams +6600 Pittsburgh Steelers +6600 Carolina Panthers +8000 Tennessee Titans +8000 Washington Commanders +8000 Houston Texans +10000 Indianapolis Colts +10000 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +10000 Arizona Cardinals +15000

Below, we will take a look at the top 10 favorites to win Super Bowl LVIII.

10. Detroit Lions (+2500)

The Detroit Lions are the 10th favorites (+2500) to win Super Bowl LVIII.

For the first time in a very long time, the Detroit Lions are expected to win the NFC North.

Fans of the Lions enter the season excited about the team’s bright future.

Detroit has an excellent offensive line, a young and talented defensive line, and an improved secondary.

The Lions also have a lot of playmakers in Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams (when he returns from suspension, and rookie Jahmyr Gibbs.

David Montgomery was also signed in the offseason to provide a very good 1-2 punch at the RB position.

The only thing that would hold Detroit back from a playoff run is QB play.

Jared Goff was excellent at home last year. In nine home games, he had a 109.3 QB rating and a 23:3 TD/INT ratio.

However, playing on the road was completely different for Goff. In eight road games, he had an 87.4 QB rating and a 6:4 TD/INT ratio.

Detroit has a very good all-around team and if Goff can improve on the road, they can make a strong playoff push.

9. Baltimore Ravens (+2000)

The Baltimore Ravens are the ninth favorites (+2000) to win Super Bowl LVIII.

Lamar Jackson signed a five-year, $260 million contract extension with the Ravens during the offseason.

With Jackson under center, the Ravens are one of the best teams in the league.

In the last two seasons, Jackson has only played in 12 games each season but had the Ravens in contention for the playoffs and to win the AFC North.

Baltimore missed the playoffs two years ago after Jackson’s injury and just made the playoffs last year but lost in the Wild Card round without Jackson.

The Ravens typically have a good defense and Roquan Smith will have an entire offseason to learn the defensive scheme.

Smith was traded to Baltimore on October 31 last year but will be improved this year after getting accustomed to a new team.

With Lamar Jackson, Baltimore is a serious Super Bowl contender.

8. Miami Dolphins (+1800)

The Miami Dolphins are the eighth favorites (+1800) to win Super Bowl LVIII.

Miami’s Super Bowl hopes depend on Tua Tagovailoa’s health.

Concussions have been a major concern for Tua.

Last season, he suffered multiple concussions and there was even a fear his career may be over.

However, Tua will be under center for the Dolphins this season.

When he played last year, the Dolphins looked to be one of the best teams in the NFL.

They had a dynamic offense with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle at WR.

Their defense will be better this season with Jalen Ramsey and Xavien Howard at CB.

Bradley Chubb brings a pass-rushing presence the Dolphins need.

If Tua can stay healthy, the sky is the limit for Miami but if Tua suffers another concussion, there will be doubt about his future in the NFL.

With Tua under center, the Dolphins are a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

7. Dallas Cowboys (+1600)

The Dallas Cowboys are the seventh favorites (+1600) to win Super Bowl LVIII.

On paper, the Cowboys have one of the best all-around rosters in the NFL.

Dak Prescott under center, Tony Pollard at RB, and CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks, and Michael Gallup form a solid trio at WR.

Dallas has the QB and playmakers to once again have one of the top offenses in the NFL.

The offensive line was riddled with injuries last year but at full health, they are a top-10 unit in the league.

The defense is filled with talent for the Cowboys.

Micah Parsons was named a first-team All-Pro by the Associated Press at the end of the year.

Trevon Diggs led the NFL in 2021 with 11 interceptions and he had three interceptions last season.

In the offseason, Dallas signed Stephon Gillmore to further bolster their secondary.

Last season, Dallas ranked fourth in PPG and sixth in PPG allowed.

Dallas has not had playoff success in a very long time but they have the roster to make a deep playoff run.

6. New York Jets (+1400)

The New York Jets are the sixth favorites (+1400) to win Super Bowl LVIII.

No team was talked about more in the offseason than the New York Jets.

They were talked about for one reason, Aaron Rodgers.

The Jets traded for the superstar and future HOF QB in the offseason.

New York missed the playoffs, despite having one of the top defenses in the NFL last year.

They missed the playoffs because of awful QB play.

While Rodgers may not be exactly at his MVP level play, he will still be a significant upgrade over Zach Wilson and Mike White.

To end the season last year, the Jets scored six points or fewer in each of their final three games last season.

The Jets averaged 17.4 PPG last year, ranking 29th in the NFL.

New York’s defense allowed 18.6 PPG, which ranked second in the NFL last season.

The Jets were 7-4 but lost their final six games last season, averaging 11 ppg in their final six games last year.

This is why the Jets went all in and acquired Rodgers.

The defense is a Super Bowl caliber defense and with Rodgers, their offense will be much improved.

New York is a serious threat in the NFL and has the roster to make a deep playoff run.

5. San Francisco 49ers (+1000)

The San Francisco 49ers are the fifth favorites (+1000) to win Super Bowl LVIII.

If not for injury after injury to the 49ers’ QBs in the NFC Championship game last year, it could have been the 49ers in the Super Bowl instead of the Eagles.

The 49ers have one of the best all-around teams in the NFL.

Their defense ranked first in PPG allowed last year.

Nick Bosa won Defensive Player of the Year last season.

Bosa led the NFL in sacks with 18.5 sacks last year.

The 49ers were riddled with injuries to their QBs all year.

Trey Lance went down early in week two with an ankle injury that sidelined him for the rest of the season.

Jimmy Garoppolo took over the QB position after Lance went down and played very well till he got injured early in the game against the Miami Dolphins in week 13.

Garoppolo would not return for the rest of the season or playoffs as well.

The next man up was Brock Purdy.

Purdy kept the 49ers’ offense rolling without skipping a beat.

He had a 114.6 QB rating or higher in four of five starts he made after the injury to Garoppolo.

Unfortunately, Purdy got injured and did not return in the NFCCG.

The offense was a true testament to how good of a coach Kyle Shanahan is.

Whether it is Brocky Purdy, Trey Lance, or newly acquired Sam Darnold under center, Shanahan will have the offense clicking.

San Francisco has one of the best teams in the NFL and has made a deep playoff push in three of the last four years.

The 49ers will once again be among the top teams in the NFL and are legitimate Super Bowl contenders.

4. Buffalo Bills (+1000)

The Buffalo Bills are the fourth favorites (+1000) to win Super Bowl LVIII.

The only team to rank in the top five last season in PPG and PPG allowed was the Bills.

Despite ranking in the top five in ppg and ppg allowed, the Bills did not make the AFCCG and fell short of expectations.

Buffalo was the favorite to win the Super Bowl last year but came up short in the playoffs again.

Two years in a row the Bills failed to make the AFCCG, despite being a top favorite to win the Lombardi Trophy.

Buffalo is filled with talent on offense and defense.

Josh Allen is one of the best QBs in the NFL and Stefon Diggs is one of the best WRs in the league.

Finding a reliable number two WR has been troublesome for the Bills as Gabe Davis has not been consistent.

The weakness of the offense is the offensive line, which is never a good thing.

Pro Football Focus ranks the Bills’ offensive line 22nd in the league heading into the season.

Josh Allen’s size and mobility can make up for the offensive line but they will need to improve this season for the Bills to make a Super Bowl push.

Von Miller is still recovering from a torn ACL he suffered last year but he will be a much-needed presence when he is healthy.

Miller brings playoff success and veteran leadership, as well as still being very talented to the defense.

Buffalo remains a top team in the NFL but another lackluster performance in the playoffs may lose the locker room.

3. Cincinnati Bengals (+850)

The Cincinnati Bengals are the third favorites (+850) to win Super Bowl LVIII.

They made the Super Bowl two years ago and the AFCCG last season.

Joe Burrow has solidified himself as a top QB in the league.

Burrow played in 16 games last year and he had a 100.8 QB rating, 4,475 passing yards, and a 35/12 TD: INT ratio.

They have playmakers at RB in Joe Mixon and at WR in Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

Chase has gone over 1,000 yards in each of his first two seasons.

He played in 12 games last year but still had 87 catches, 1,046 receiving yards, and nine receiving TDs.

The Bengals spent a lot of money to fix their offensive line but PFF ranks them 17th in the league heading into the season.

They ranked seventh in PPG last year.

Cincinnati’s defense ranked fifth last year in PPG allowed.

They ranked eighth in total takeaways per game but 29th in sacks per game last year.

The Bengals have made strong playoff pushes each of the last two years and they will once again go deep in the playoffs this year, as long as Burrow can stay healthy.

2. Philadelphia Eagles (+700)

The Philadelphia Eagles are the second favorites (+700) to win Super Bowl LVIII.

They ranked second in PPG and seventh in PPG allowed last year.

Philly had a whopping 70 sacks last year, which was first in the NFL by 15 sacks.

The Eagles will once again have a very good defense as they brought back most of the starters from last season.

Despite losing Javon Hargrave, they addressed the loss by drafting Jalen Carter to pair with Jordan Davis.

PFF ranks Philadelphia’s offensive line as the best heading into the NFL season.

With an excellent offensive line, Jalen Hurts is primed for another big season.

He will once again have excellent playmakers at WR in A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith and at TE in Dallas Goedert.

The Eagles are once again stacked on offense and defense and are primed to make a playoff run once again.

1. Kansas City Chiefs (+650)

The Kansas City Chiefs are the defending Super Bowl champions and they are the favorites (+650) to win Super Bowl LVIII.

Patrick Mahomes is the best QB in the NFL and he instantly makes the Chiefs the best team in the league.

The Chiefs ranked first in the NFL in PPG last season.

Mahomes was first in passing yards and passing TDs last season.

He threw over 300 passing yards in 10 out of 17 games last season.

Mahomes threw two or more passing TDs in each of the three playoff games last year and did not throw an interception in the playoffs.

Travis Kelce ranked third in receptions, eighth in receiving yards, and second in receiving TDs in the NFL last season.

Kansas City’s defense ranked second in sacks per game last season.

With Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes, and Travis Kelce, the Chiefs will always be the favorite to win the Super Bowl and this upcoming season is no different.

Best Bets To Win Super Bowl LVIII

Here, we will offer the best bets for teams that rank 1-10, 11-20, and 21-32 in favorites to win the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl 2024 Prediction: Cincinnati Bengals (+850)

For teams ranked 1-10 among favorites to win Super Bowl LVIII, the Cincinnati Bengals at +850 odds make for the best bet to win Super Bowl LVIII.

They made it to the Super Bowl but lost two years ago and lost in the AFCCG last year.

The Bengals remain one of the best teams in the league, led by superstar QB Joe Burrow.

Best Super Bowl 2024 Bet: Los Angeles Chargers (+3300)

Among the teams ranked 11-20 among favorites to win Super Bowl LVIII, the Los Angeles Chargers at +3300 odds make for the best bet to win Super Bowl LVIII.

The Chargers have the talent on offense with Justin Herbert and a talented defense but they have not figured out how to win in the playoffs.

This could be different this year for the Chargers as there is not much hype heading into the season.

With Justin Herbert, the Chargers are good enough to make a playoff run and be a Darkhorse Super Bowl contender.

Super Bowl 2024 Longshot: Los Angeles Rams (+6600)

When considering the best longshots to win Super Bowl LVIII, the Los Angeles Rams at +6600 odds are among the best bets.

It seems to be forgotten that the Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl two years ago.

Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp had their seasons cut short last year due to injury but will return this year.

Aaron Donald will also return to the Rams, which should be enough to help bring the defense back to a respectable level.

While teams ranking near the bottom of the list are unlikely to win the Super Bowl, the Rams seem to have a much better chance than the odds indicate.